Penn State is known for bringing students from all over the world. However, for some, University Park happens to be right in their backyard.

State College locals experience Penn State differently when they first become students.

State College Area High School graduate Claire Hesketh said her dad worked at Eisenhower Auditorium on campus.

Hesketh (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said her favorite part of growing up in State College was “the opportunity to truly appreciate the hard work that goes on behind the scenes for shows [and] concerts.”

Madison Tambroni said via email that her favorite part of growing up in State College was the “college atmosphere.”

“From sporting events to THON, there were always events to attend and people to cheer on,” Tambroni (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

Jacqueline Gordon said via email that the activities for students to get involved in are important to her.

“My favorite part about going to Penn State is being involved in Penn State CrossFit Club and other activities that the campus has to offer,” Gordon (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. .

Sydney Muller has lived in State College her entire life.

For Muller (freshman-hospitality management), she said via email that “going to Penn State seems like a whole other world.”

Zachary McKee said while living in State College, residents often feel like observers of the college campus.

“Living here without going to Penn State is totally different since I only started having access to information about clubs, groups and house shows once I started involving myself in the student community,” McKee (freshman-music technology) said.

Gordon said being a Penn State student has given her “more freedom” with access to buildings on campus.

Although living in State College and attending Penn State are different for these Penn Staters, the importance of community is just the same in both environments.

“Knowing that students have each other's backs means a lot to me,” McKee said.

Tambroni explained that the people and the community in State College have become her favorite part of living in the area.

“I have met some of the best people here, and I know that I will remain connected with them for many years to come.”

