Family Clothesline, located at 352 E. College Ave. in downtown State College, announced via Instagram that it will have a full restock of its Penn State and Lululemon merchandise.

The full Lululemon collection will launch in-person on Sept. 23 at 8 a.m., according to the post. Select core styles will launch online on Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.

The line for the in-person drop will open at 8 a.m., according to the post, but people are allowed to start lining up at 6 a.m. The Lululemon section of the store will have a maximum capacity of 40 people at a time.

The sale is Family Clothesline's third Lululemon apparel launch, according to a sales associate. The store hosted its first launch of Lululemon on Aug 19.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE