Family Clothesline, lulu

Penn State students browse the new Lululemon merchandise during the launch of licensed Lululemon Penn State merchandise on Friday, Aug. 10, 2022 in State College, Pa. 

 Chloe Trieff

Family Clothesline, located at 352 E. College Ave. in downtown State College,  announced via Instagram that it will have a full restock of its Penn State and Lululemon merchandise. 

The full Lululemon collection will launch in-person on Sept. 23 at 8 a.m., according to the post. Select core styles will launch online on Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.

The line for the in-person drop will open at 8 a.m., according to the post, but people are allowed to start lining up at 6 a.m. The Lululemon section of the store will have a maximum capacity of 40 people at a time. 

The sale is Family Clothesline's third Lululemon apparel launch, according to a sales associate. The store hosted its first launch of Lululemon on Aug 19.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags