State College often has seasonal events for the community to enjoy, and that festive spirit came with a twist in VanDance Inc. and Tempest Productions’ first dance movie event.

VanDance Inc. and Tempest Productions partnered to host a screening of Guy Maddin’s “Dracula: Pages from a Virgin's Diary,” the first in a new “Dance Movie Night” series, on Jan. 22 at Tempest Studios.

According to founder and Artistic Director Ann Van Kuren, VanDance Inc. is a professional contemporary modern repertory company that was founded in 2001.

“One of the goals of a professional company is working on being an artistic and cultural asset within the community, ” Van Kuren said.

According to Van Kuren, the company accomplishes this goal through holding live performances at theaters, and providing outreach, educational events and residencies within State College to better connect with the people in the area.

This past fall, Van Kuren said VanDance Inc. participated in a Shakespeare in the park event and the Fall Fest in State College.

The Dance Movie Night series, in partnership with Tempest Studios, is a new form of outreach, according to Van Kuren.

Van Kuren said she has worked with Tempest Productions’ Artistic Director Cynthia Mazzant for many years. Mazzant said Tempest Productions oversees Tempest Studios.

“Tempest Studios is a theatre and dance studio that offers performances, readings, workshops and classes for all ages,” Mazzant said via email. “We are dedicated to supporting our local professional artists and providing opportunities for students and the community to participate in the arts as well as develop patrons of the arts.”

Van Kuren said she was made aware of Maddin’s adaptation of “Dracula” a few years ago, while she was teaching a dance appreciation course.

“I saw that… it’s a ballet that had been made for the stage,” Van Kuren said.

According to Van Kuren, many professional ballet companies are tacking on a fall production to their season performance lists.

They almost all have performances of “The Nutcracker” for Christmas, but many of them are adding something like “Dracula” for a fall production.

“I always thought that this would be a really neat presentation or something during the fall,” Van Kuren said.

Michael Casper, who’s involved in marketing and fundraising for VanDance Inc., said many people are unaware of the concept of dance films.

“There are a lot of dance films that filmgoers and dance fanatics have not seen,” Casper said.

According to Mazzant, dance films are a unique artform in that they’re theatrical in themselves, as they’re narrative based.

“This collaboration of dance, theatre [and] film affords a unique perspective that increases the emotional impact on the audience,” Mazzant said. “Use of camera angles and film lighting also help shape the story we see and increase our connection to the story.”

The movie night was held at Tempest Studios in downtown State College, a venue Casper said made for a warm and inviting environment.

Van Kuren said posters around the walls and sheer drapery were used as decoration. Popcorn, snacks, hot drinks and water were available for patrons.

“During the coronavirus pandemic, people had been shut out from the community,” Casper said. “This is like an outreached hand that says, ‘Hey, let's do this stuff again.’”

After the movie ended, Van Kuren said they took questions from the audience and had an “interesting” discussion, touching on points such as how the film could be read differently by audience members — just like how dance communicates differently to each spectator.

The next movie in the Dance Movie Night series is a showing of “The Red Shoes” at 4 p.m. on Feb. 19.

The story, according to Van Kuren, is of a girl who “sees these shoes in the window and has to have them, and when she puts them on, they make her dance.”

“But the overall storyline is about a professional dancer who is torn between two loves,” Van Kuren said, “her love for her profession and her love for a young man, and she has to choose.”

The idea of balancing life and work is pertinent today, and it’s a love story, so Van Kuren said she thought it would be a fun February film.

Furthermore, according to Casper, this film and many others the studios are looking into may be virtually unknown to people who are growing up or are in college today.

Van Kuren said there are many events that VanDance Inc. plans to hold in the upcoming months aside from the Dance Movie Night series.

On Saturday afternoons, VanDance Inc. will host different types of master classes. Additionally, the studio will host new work in the spring, as well as a performance in June.

According to the artistic directors of VanDance Inc. and Tempest Studios, the organizations are intent on maintaining a relationship with the community around them, and these Dance Movie Nights are just one of the ways they show appreciation.

