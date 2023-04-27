An inclusive and creative outlet for all ages is available at downtown State College’s Central Pennsylvania Dance Workshop.

Founded in 1969 by LaRue Allen, the dance studio has been serving the State College area for over 50 years.

Students can participate in classes of various styles including ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, modern, pointe and hip-hop.

Director Jill A. Brighton said CPDW is a nonprofit organization, “which is unusual for a dance studio.”

CPDW is very involved with the community, as “community outreach is part of [its] mission,” according to Brighton.

Brighton said she has been teaching at the studio since she graduated from Penn State in 1994 and has been involved ever since. She said she’s always had “dance as [her] primary focus,” and she hopes to share that passion with her students.

Student and dancer Jillian Stoltzfus joined CPDW in 2016. She described it as a “welcoming environment with nice teachers that [she has] great connections with.”

“You hear a lot about other studios that are very strict and take up your time, but CPDW is purely fun,” Stotzfus said, describing the classes as a “good de-stressor.”

After graduating high school, Stoltzfus said she “will continue dancing” regardless of where she goes for college.

The classes are open to all ages, from toddlers to older adults. The studio also welcomes people of all levels and skills to take lessons and offers “several classes for adult beginners,” according to Brighton.

Brighton said it’s “never too late to start or get back to something you love.”

“If you are new at [dance], no one is judging you. We just want to dance,” Ruth Packard, an employee and choreographer, said.

Packard said she started dancing when she was 3 years old and danced competitively when she was growing up.

After graduating from Sweet Briar College with a BFA in dance, she moved to State College, where she joined CPDW.

“This studio caught my attention because they offered adult classes, which was perfect because I wanted to keep up with my technique,” Packard said.

CPDW has many shows throughout the year, such as performing at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts and downtown State College’s Light Up Night.

At 7 p.m. on Sunday at The State Theatre, the members of CPDW will perform one of their biggest shows of the year, titled “Heroes and Villains.”

“There is something in the show for everyone,” Brighton said, explaining the show includes routines of various styles.

Brighton said CPDW’s performances are “usually” based on stories, but “Heroes and Villains” features “something different” with “an interesting theme.”

“You can expect anything from vampires to inner demons to heroes like ‘James Bond’ and ‘Rocky,’” Brighton said.

Admission for the show is $18 for adults and $13 for students under 18.

“We are very excited about participating in the show and hope everyone will enjoy it,” Stoltzfus said.

