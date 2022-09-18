On Friday evening, community members flooded South Fraser Street as food trucks lined up and musical melodies filled the air for the annual Food Truck Fiesta.

“The Food Truck Fiesta is a gigantic community event that is based around benefiting THON,” Nicole Kopko, fundraising outreach for Apollo, said.

Apollo, a special interest organization that formed in 2011 at Penn State, has hosted the Food Truck Fiesta annually since 2017, which supports its Four Diamonds Families by bringing community members together, Kopko said.

This year’s fiesta brought in varieties of food trucks — including Sunset Slush, Real Taste Taqueria, Brazilian Munchies and The Funnel Cake Kings. Alongside the trucks, the event had live music, merchandise booths and streetside games.

Ohana, another special interest organization at Penn State, also joined Apollo for this year’s fiesta.

“All the special interest organizations really work together,” Ohana Fundraising Chair Mallory Robinson said. “It’s nice because we are all fighting for the same cause.”

Robinson (junior-middle level english education) was stationed at a booth alongside Sophia Fareri, a donor alumni relations chair for Ohana, selling homemade cookies and bracelets crafted by one of Ohana’s THON children.

“Just like Apollo, our main goal for THON is to fundraise for the kids,” Fareri (junior-biobehavioral health) said. “We just love coming out here and getting to know everyone.”

As the fiesta continued, students, families and locals of all ages strolled in the street — enjoying eats and soaking in the last rays of evening sun.

“I actually just joined Apollo so I heard they were putting on the event and I invited some of my friends,” student Ryan Helle (junior-human-centered design and development) said.

Ryan Dockery (junior-marketing), who was playing cornhole alongside Helle, explained that he was new to Apollo and was “trying to meet people,” so the fiesta seemed like “a fun thing to do.”

While observing the community engagement, Kopko (junior-special education) was “happy with the turnout” and mentioned the fundraiser had bands who donated their time as well.

Jamming out to songs titled "Glass Corridor," "Withered Garden," and "The Sugar Store," the local band, Mellow Honey, delivered a psychedelic rock performance that drew community attention.

“We have worked with Apollo in the past,” bassist Robert Borysiewicz said. “We did a show with them last year, and it was so much fun that we had to do it again.”

Marcin Borysiewicz, band member and brother to Robert, observed many people dancing and getting food while tuning in to Mellow Honey’s "rockin’" rhythm.

“We are just here to have some fun,” Marcin (senior-computer engineering) said. “So, if people hear the music, even if it's two blocks away, someone has heard our sound and that's fun.”

Drummer and local and State College, Dillon Holzheimer, agreed that playing outside was fun, “especially with good weather.”

“Usually the crowd we draw is a very specific group of people,” Robert (sophomore-cyber security) said. “But, outside you will get like a dad with a kid on his shoulders, and families will come out.”

“Even if they don’t like psych[edelic] rock, they like to watch us have fun,” Robert said.

As the evening came to a close, and people took their last bites into burritos, Apollo members reflected on the Food Truck Fiesta and its fundraising efforts.

“Every plate is one step closer to that cure,” James Pewdo, president of Apollo said.

“I love this event because you have the community around you and no matter what they buy or get here," Pewdo (senior-accounting) said, "it's all for a cure."

