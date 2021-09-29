Wednesday is National Coffee Day, and luckily for Penn State students there are plenty of places to celebrate this often forgotten holy day in State College.

For the sake of this list, I’ll leave off chains like Starbucks and Dunkin' to focus on the many smaller spots to grab a cup around Penn State. Here are your options around town:

Rothrock Coffee

State College’s heavy hitter, Rothrock is one of the premier roasters of central Pennsylvania. Importing coffee from all over the world, the company has much to offer students and the Penn State community.

It is located south of campus on South Atherton Street, but as we’ll see, students need not go far to find its mark in the area.

Rothrock plans to launch new menu items and release new coffees throughout this week.

Good Day Cafe

Located south of campus on Hamilton Avenue, Good Day Cafe is a unique shop in the area. It provides employment to adults with disabilities, speaking to its slogan, “coffee with a cause.” Like many other cafes, it partners with Rothrock for coffee but also serves food and tea.

Vibe Coffee Co.

The newest addition to this list, Vibe coffee was founded in January 2021 and just recently opened its doors. It is located on West Beaver Avenue on the ground floor of The Graduate.

Vibe serves coffee from Brioso Roastery and Coffee Bar of Columbus, Ohio, and was founded by two recent Penn State graduates.

Vibe will offer the first $100 of its sales for free Wednesday with a limit of one drink per customer. After that, there will be a “prize wheel” for other discounts.

Saint’s Cafe

Perhaps the most well known of State College’s cafes, Saint’s has been a mainstay of this area for over 20 years. It serves some of the best pour overs and espresso drinks in town and always seems to be bustling with activity.

It serves mainly Intelligentsia Coffee, a major brand in the history of specialty coffee.

Crust and Crumb Cafe

Another newer addition to the list, Crust and Crumb is a small bakery and cafe located on East Beaver Avenue.

It was founded in 2020 and serves many traditional baked goods and food items individually and in bulk. Crust and Crumb also partners with Rothrock for its coffee.

Webster’s Bookstore and Cafe

Just down the road from Crust and Crumb is Webster’s, another State College hallmark. Founded in 1999, there is much to be found down its stairs.

It includes a large used bookstore, a vinyl record selection, a thrift section, a large menu of vegan and gluten-free options and its cafe. It offers a varying selection of coffees like its Three-Eyed Buddha and El Toro Loco.

Sowers Harvest Cafe

Sowers Harvest can be found on East Beaver Avenue in the complex that includes D.P. Dough and Insomnia Cookies. It is a small cafe that offers many food options including gluten free ones, and of course — its famed soft pretzels.

This cafe is partnered with Standing Stone Coffee Company of Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, which provides its various brews.

Cafe Alina

This cafe and restaurant sits on East Calder Way off of South Garner Street. Cafe Alina serves traditional Pakistani cuisine and various teas in a small modern space.

It also partners with Rothrock for its coffees and was opened just last year.

Idou Coffee Co.

Though it lacks a physical location, Idou is a new and unique roaster in town. It sources coffee from several continents and its products can be found online.

Some of its single-origin roasts occasionally appear at Saint’s, and Idou can be found at the State College farmer’s market on Fridays on Locust Lane.

W.C. Clarke’s Cheese Shoppe and Coffee Roasters

Found down a set of stairs on East Calder Way, W.C. Clarke’s roasts coffees from all over the world.

It also features a large cheese selection with chocolate and other specialty items for customers to enjoy.

Abba Java Coffeehouse

Part of the Wesley Foundation at Penn State, Abba Java can be found to the side of St. Paul’s Methodist Church on Locust Lane.

It says it seeks to be “a home away from home” for students and offers free coffee and snacks to those who stop by. The cafe also has a study area for students to utilize.

