Football season is in — which means tailgating fashion is in as well. As much as students enjoy the game itself, tailgating fashion can be a crucial part of game day.

Morgan Lang, a cashier at the Student Book Store downtown, said since the coronavirus, he doesn’t see as many people downtown besides students. But when it comes to games, there are still a lot of people in town.

“I am a local as well, so I grew up in this town. I mean Penn State football has always been Penn State football, it’s always been huge, and crowds turn out,” Lang said. “...We probably have more sales now because we are selling out of everything, and we can’t get it shipped in because of COVID.”

Leah Shope, a cashier at McLanahan’s, said the tailgating trend has changed in the past few years.

“People are more putting themselves out there, showing their style off more — becoming an individual,” Shope said.

Shope said, in general, she sees many women buying cheerleading skirts and men buying jerseys, but she mentioned some are making a lot of do-it-yourself outfits as well.

“I know that a lot of girls would buy regular T-shirts and cut them themselves into those intricate little shirts,” Shope said.

Lang mentioned he also saw many women customizing their game day outfits. He saw women getting buttons and patches, as well as buying oversized shirts to customize.

On the other hand, some retail employees said it seems like men prefer a more simple fashion.

Caroline Gummo, chief operating officer at The Family Clothesline, said men “are looking to be as comfortable as possible.”

“They keep it simple — T-shirts and shorts. [They] are not looking to be trendy,” Gummo said. “...Jerseys are always very popular every year. Especially this season, [the] jersey has always been a staple item.”

Michaela Penkala, the sales floor manager from Lions Pride, also said men gravitate toward jerseys, but they are always sold out.

“We [have] been sold out of our jerseys for pretty much the whole season,” Penkala said. “We just recently got new jerseys in, so I think they are really latching onto the jersey look, as opposed to just regular T-shirts or long sleeves.”

Another popular trend for women seems to be crop tops and toddler clothing, according to Gummo.

“Crop tops are a very big thing,” Gummo said. “We see a lot of girls wearing crop tops with mom jeans and white sneakers.”

Gummo added that she saw many women pick up “toddler or youth T-shirts” and wear those instead of adult T-shirts.

Penkala said the extreme crops are “in right now,” noting she also saw several women buying toddler T-shirts and wearing them.

Gummo also mentioned trends are coming back from the past as well. She said a lot of women are going for more “vintage looks.” She said she has seen several vintage-looking outfits with hair scrunchies.

“We are just seeing more ‘80s or ‘90s trends… Just everything cropped with high-waisted shorts or jeans,” Gummo said.

She said tennis skirts are popular this year and have made a comeback.

“We saw tennis skirts three to four years ago pick up a little bit, and they seem to be building momentum,” Gummo said. “Three to four years ago, it was navy tennis skirts. Now, we are seeing some white tennis skirts as well.”

