The bars of downtown State College are usually packed full of students and young adults on the weekends, all dressed up and ready to hang out with friends.

Often, students wait in long lines and deal with big crowds at the entrance, but from Doggie’s Pub Bouncer Hans Muse’s point of view, all of the “craziness” comes from inside.

New to the job at Doggie’s, Muse said he began this job on a “rowdy” night during State Patty's weekend.

“It was my first busy shift, and I had to jump right into it while working until close, which can sometimes go until three or four in the morning,” Muse (freshman-biology and secondary education) said. “I usually have to stay later and clean up, and by the end of the night, my feet are sticking to the ground, and I have to clean up vomit, it’s not fun sometimes.”

Muse also mentioned one of his first memories of working the door was dealing with the students who were “very visibly intoxicated” and having to kick them out.

“Sometimes people can be real jerks, and they’ll make it your problem. One time, there was this girl who was actually kicked out by someone else, and she came up and started punching and hitting me and calling me all kinds of names,” Muse said. “Sometimes people just pull down their pants and walk around — you never know what you’re going to see.”

Bouncers also have to watch out for fake IDs among underage students.

Colby Nelson, a bouncer at The Shandygaff, said he sees a fake ID “almost every night.”

“We have to confiscate the suspected fakes and tell them to go away, but if it really is a fake ID, the cops can come and check, but that rarely happens,” Nelson (sophomore-marketing) said.

Nelson also said about three people are thrown out during every shift he works.

“Half the people we throw out understand why we have to while the other half will complain and argue and try to get his or her friends involved,” Nelson said.

Cafe 210 West Bouncer Laura LaVigne said her duties include making sure people aren’t too intoxicated, checking IDs, taking cover when she’s outside “manning [her] post” and making sure no one is “harassing the bartenders.”

LaVigne (senior-criminology and psychology) said a story she remembers “vividly” happened during the night of the White Out against Auburn.

“There was actually a fight between parents and students from both schools, like Penn State and Auburn, and there was beer going everywhere and fists were being thrown,” LaVigne said.“It took a couple of bouncers to keep the situation safe for everyone involved.”

And, LaVigne expressed her take on “being a female” in the bouncer world.

“The job is very validating to my strength and mental abilities to push through tough situations with people, and I also love working at Cafe 210 because the people I work with are really awesome,” LaVigne said. “This job really toughens you up, and it helps you deal with people just on an everyday basis.”

