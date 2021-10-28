Playing stages and events all across State College, it’s not difficult for one to find local band Canary jamming out for a crowd.

Fronted by singer and lyricist Kat Leverenz and guitarist Zach Dennis, the band blends the genres of indie with pop and rock using a five-instrument set.

Other members of Canary include keyboardist Sam Horn, bassist Alex Mijangos and drummer Tom Niuman.

A 2020 graduate of Penn State’s School of Music, Leverenz said her partnership with Dennis began in 2018 when she was looking to improve her guitar skills.

“I was feeling like I wanted to start actually being in the music scene instead of doing my major-specific [work], and I really wanted to learn guitar better,” Leverenz said. “I saw a flyer for guitar lessons at Webster's, that was [Dennis’] flyer.”

Dennis recalled their first meeting at Rainbow Music.

“We met at Rainbow Music, which [was] a music store downtown. It's not there anymore,” Dennis said. “I was teaching guitar lessons there, [and] she came in, and the rest is history.”

Leverenz said their first lesson was all they needed to form a partnership — and future romance.

“We set up a lesson, and it was supposed to be a short trial lesson, but it ended up being maybe two hours,” Leverenz said. “We were just jamming and talking, [and] we decided that we wanted to go in on a project together.”

Leverenz said she believes “the universe” kickstarted her music career, as her first lesson was the same day as her birthday. That same day, she got her first gig.

“I had [my] guitar on my back. I went to Kaarma, the [Indian cuisine] place up there. And the owner was like, 'You play music?' And I was like, ‘Yeah,’ and he was like, ‘Do you want a gig?’” Leverenz said. “And I was like, ‘Yeah,’ and so it all kind of snowballed from that because once you get one gig, then you get another and another, and you get more experience. Good stuff.”

The duo has gone through several iterations before landing on the current name and lineup.

The original band name for the pair was Jazz Cat.

“[Zach’s] middle name is Jazz. [My name is] ‘Kat,’ and that had a cool ring to it,” Leverenz said. “But we didn't play enough jazz, we only played, like, one jazz song.”

Jazz Kat provided an opportunity for Leverenz to learn the ropes of playing live music.

“Jazz Kat was fun — everything was new,” Leverenz said. “It was my first time learning how to get gigs [and] learning how to be a performer.”

Leverenz said there was a learning curve, but she said she believes it was helpful.

Since she was focusing more on the technical aspects of playing music over her style, Leverenz said she would describe her lyrics from that time as “simpler.”

“My lyrics had less metaphors [and] fewer devices. It was more, 'I'm feeling sad' or 'I think this about this' more… square.” Leverenz said. “But I think out of that came a [distinct] period. Because I think it was those early years [when] I wrote ‘Too Many Miles’[and some] songs that are honestly some of my favorite songs.”

After evolving past Jazz Kat, Dennis and Leverenz wanted to expand the number of members in the band. They brought on three additional musicians to the group, with keyboardist Horn (senior-computer science) among the new roster, and renamed the band to “Live Wire.”

Horn’s invitation to the group came as an unexpected surprise, he said.

“So the summer of 2019, I got a Snapchat message from this guy, who I hadn't talked to in at least a year,” Horn said. “And he's like, ‘Hey, man, I hope school’s going well, blah, blah, blah, this and that. Do you want to be in my band?’ And I'm like, ‘What the hell? Sure.’”

When Sam’s sophomore year at Penn State began, he started going to Live Wire’s practice sessions, which he said he was “really excited about.”

Later on, the name Live Wire was changed to Canary, and two members left the group.

“We just felt like Live Wire wasn't really our name,” Leverenz said. “And so then we changed it to Canary.”

Mijangos (junior-music) is the band’s bassist and most recent member. Despite joining later than Horn and Niuman, he said he was already familiar with Dennis.

“[My experience] was actually pretty similar to Sam. Zach and I played in another band about three years ago or something like that. It was a really messy project,” Mijangos said. “... I don't think I entirely know what happened there. I don't think [Dennis] knows what happened there, but we kept in touch.”

In addition to this, Mijangos was also already familiar with Leverenz.

“Then [Zach] invited me to the band, and funnily enough, I had already performed with Kat a few times through [Penn State] because we're both music majors. We just never really knew each other,” Mijangos said. “So then I jumped into Canary, and here we are.”

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, only Leverenz and Dennis were able to perform as a duo due to local restrictions on live bands.

Leverenz said Canary used the time to be more productive with its music and to expand its online presence. This included getting a personal Instagram, revamping the band's Instagram and learning the best online marketing tools.

“Then for me personally, [I was] trying to dig into songwriting because I had hours and hours of time and no structure,” Leverenz said. “[I was] just trying to watch YouTube videos on that, listen to artists that I like, look at what they're doing.”

Horn recalled being proud of the band’s productivity and unity during the difficult time.

“Through the pandemic, we actually did a fair amount. I'm sure there were other bands that just kind of called it quits,” Horn said. “I remember fall 2020 [and] spring of 2020 we were making music videos in their studio. That was really cool.”

Dennis said he used the time in quarantine to focus on producing music in preparation for the band opening its own studio.

“Before that point, I had only been focusing on the live music aspect of things,” Dennis said. “So when COVID hit, and we weren't able to do live music, that's when I started learning more about recording and producing.”

Since late spring of this year, Canary Studios has been open to local musicians looking to professionally record their own records.

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE

Dennis said a lot of hard work and effort is involved in “getting a solid recording,” and there are many aspects “a lot of people don’t think about.”

“When you're recording an instrument or voice, this space around [you], it needs to be a certain way, or you're not going to be able to get a good recording,” Dennis said. “Then on the producing side of things, there's a lot of information out there. And some of it's great, and some of it's not so great — so it's challenging to sort through that.”

Dennis said the studio has seen artists from a variety of genres, with some coming from Penn State’s student body.

These artists have ranged from individual rappers, to indie bands like the Women's National Hockey League.

Helping new artists to record their music has felt “special” for Leverenz.

“Because these songs they bring, like they're close to their hearts, and it's part of who they are,” Leverenz said. “It feels almost exclusive to hear the song before they release it.”

Canary is also using its studio to produce a new version of the song “Love Me While You Can,” which Leverenz said they performed an acoustic version of on The Daily Collegian’s “Tunes From The Newsroom” last spring.

“This version is reimagined, it's more of an indie-rock-pop kind of sound, and we're really excited about it,” Leverenz said. “It's going to be our first song out on Spotify. We've had to learn a lot through the process of doing it.”

Leverenz said making the song, especially when learning how to layer her vocals over each other, was a “creative challenge.”

“I never really thought about how I sing so much honestly,” Leverenz said.

The members of the band said they hope to release the single in early November.

Mijangos said this single is just the beginning of Canary’s upcoming projects.

“I mean, whoever ends up reading this [should] definitely stay tuned to what we have going on,” Mijangos said. “Because there's a lot of cool stuff coming.”