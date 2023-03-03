OK Otter, a Pennsylvania-based indie rock band with strong State College roots, has a year-long campaign planned for new songs to be released on the fourth Friday of each month, with the most recent being “The Machine” for the month of February.

“The Machine” is about “leaving your cushy job to go do [what] you know your passion is,” according to OK Otter’s founder, songwriter and guitarist Michael Doyle.

Doyle, a Penn State graduate, said he was inspired to write the song based on a podcast from stand-up comedian Bert Kreischer, who told the story of how he quit his job to pursue his dreams.

“[Bert Kreischer] worked with the travel channel and had a great job, but all his friends really [said], ‘You're meant to be a stand-up comedian,’” Doyle said.

Doyle said he even named the song after Kreischer, whose nickname is “The Machine.”

“It was kind of …. a subtle nod to [him],” Doyle said.

Rob Bonsell, the drummer for OK Otter, said he first met Doyle two years ago after Bonsell’s former band “dropped off.”

A percussion teacher on the side, Bonsell went on Craigslist and looked at musician ads. He then responded to Doyle’s ad, “and everything kind of fell together.”

For “The Machine,” Bonsell “got it, laid down the drums and sent it to [Doyle], and he said it was good.”

“I'm more of an arranger,” Bonsell said. “He's more of a really good writer, and I think it works really well together.”

Joe Tombasco, OK Otter’s keyboardist and bassist, is also a Penn State graduate who first met Doyle in college through mutual friends.

“[Tombasco] also is supremely talented. He's such a talented keyboard player,” Bonsell said. “He lays down the bass notes with his left hand, and he plays the keys with his right hand.”

Tombasco, who is also a Penn State Blue Band alumnus, “started really playing piano” when in college and did “musical stuff around town.”

“State College is a wonderful, wonderful hidden gem of a town to play music, and the people here are fantastic,” Tombasco said. “There’s a lot of venues, and we’re blessed here to have the good positivity.”

The next release from OK Otter is called “The Toad,” which will be released March 24.

“‘Toad’ is a really kickass tune… I'm looking forward to playing it,” Tombasco said. “It's got a lot of movements in the song, and maybe that has to do with the frog jumping.”

According to Doyle, “The Toad” is the second song he ever wrote “back in high school” that had never been released before now.

“It's about a toad that's walking through the road, and some guy's trying to get by and he's like, ‘This is my road,’ and they just get in a fight,” Doyle said. “It's a children's song, but it's not… obviously a children's song.”

Doyle said he never took music “seriously,” until later, when he realized “music is the heart.”

According to Bonsell, OK Otter’s main goal is to “just try to have fun, and hopefully it wears off on the people.”

Along with the release of the new song, OK Otter will perform at shows around Pennsylvania, some on the songs’ release nights.

Last month’s show was held on Feb. 25 at Fez Records in Bellefonte, while the next show will be held on March 24 at Pine Grove Hall.

