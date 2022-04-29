After playing many house shows throughout State College since November 2021, the members of local band No Thanks have set themselves apart from other bands in the area because they are “very improvisational,” bassist Ryan “Weastie” Weast said.

“Every time we perform, we’re playing the same songs, but they’re different every time. For most of our songs, [guitarist] Eamonn [Powers] doesn’t write any lead guitar parts,” Weastie (senior-computer science) said.

Weastie said Powers plays “what he feels in the moment.”

“We do have the parts planned out beforehand, but how we play them live is really just based on feel and this little synergy that we built up between us,” he said.

Each of the members describes their music in slightly different ways, vocalist Alex Lewis said.

“I’ve always called it psychedelic country punk,” Lewis said.

The band plays in a unique way that’s hard to label, Weastie said.

“There’s definitely not a single word that describes our genre,” he said. “Our songs all kind of have a similar sound, but from one song to the next is not obviously the same band.”

Additionally, none of the members of No Thanks listen to the same genre of music, Weastie said.

“Our styles are all very different,” Weastie said. “If I listed out my 10 favorite songs, I don’t think Eamonn knows a single one of them. We all have very different influences, but somehow when we got together, our sounds just kind of worked. I don’t know how to describe [it]; they just do.”

Weastie said that although the members may eventually record their music, they would rather focus on writing more music and playing live shows.

“Something that non-musicians don’t understand the extent of is that we can play a live song 12 times, but recording it makes it so much more difficult,” he said. “Recording a song is just not that easy, and it’s already hard for us to find the time to even practice together. We realized we’d rather put the time we have toward practicing our songs and writing new songs.”

No Thanks prefers playing originals to playing covers and has only ever played two covers, drummer Eric Folmar said.

“There’s not any sort of pressure to be playing [an original] correctly because there is no definition of correct. It’s whatever you define it to be in that song,” Folmar (senior-mechanical engineering) said. “You can be a lot more spontaneous, organic [and] natural with it when you’re actually playing… the only advantage to playing covers is that people know them. So you just got to get people to know your songs.”

Lewis said the members decided on the band name after Weastie sent a list of names into their group chat.

“A lot of the [names] were just f—ing ridiculous,” Lewis said. “My favorite one — I will never let this go that we didn’t use this name — is ‘Wait, I’m Eating Mustard.’ No Thanks was just one of the ones that was on the list, and we were all like, ‘Well, this one’s low-key the least ridiculous but also still a good name.’ It’s also just really funny when people are like, ‘What’s the name of your band?’ and you go, ‘No Thanks.’”

Guitarist Brody Weiss said although the band was always intended to be short lived, each of the members had fun growing from their experiences.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

“Although the band was temporary from the start, it’s still really neat to look back on how we all progressed from our first practice together,” Weiss (junior-biobehavioral health) said. “Our styles all changed, yet they didn’t. We just added more elements to the things that we were already doing on our own. When we were able to find ways to put all of those confounding elements together, we got something that was unique to us.”

Lewis said their favorite part about playing music is getting to be with their friends.

“Personally, I just really like having the energy of a friend group but also having them be incredibly talented, creative people and just being able to bring something together to the point where the audience is fully into it,” they said. “We don’t have anything recorded, but people are still learning the lyrics because they’re always in the front row. It’s so much fun just to watch other people enjoying what you’re doing while you’re also enjoying yourself with your frequent, good friends.”

Weiss said one of his favorite memories of playing shows is the energy coming from the audience, especially when people chant the band members’ names.

“I remember before our first set at [one house], I was really nervous about playing,” Weiss said. “As I was walking downstairs, I just heard the chants get really loud. I don’t know how they started so many of them. It was amazing.”

Although the members may not play any more shows as No Thanks, they are still likely to form a different band in the future, Weastie said.

“We formed on such a whim. All our songs are made up and random all the time. [It was] just pure chaotic energy from us. But we had a blast, and as far as we know, people loved us,” Weastie said. “Brody and I are both certainly going to be here next year, even though I'm graduating… so there’s zero chance that we’re not in a band together next year.”

Folmar said he always wants to perform with others.

“I never want to stop playing music with people,” Folmar said. “One of the things that makes music so unique is the connection you have with other people while you’re playing. So I’m always going to be looking for people to play with… maybe instead of No Thanks, we’ll be Yes Please.”

A performance from No Thanks can be viewed here.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT