Despite setbacks from the coronavirus pandemic, local band My Hero Zero has returned to entertaining State College so it can “prioritize connecting with their fans” in person, according to singer Jason Olcese.

“One of the last things we did before the pandemic started was sell out an original show in New York City, so we had a lot of momentum going into the pandemic,” Olcese said. “Then the pandemic kind of took the wind out of our sails, so to speak. We all had an opportunity to think about our lives and what we wanted to do with them.”

Prior to the pandemic, My Hero Zero started to work on releasing original songs — something the group never did before in its start as a cover band, Olcese said.

Now that My Hero Zero has gone back to playing shows, it’s grown since the pandemic, according to singer and pianist Caryn Dixon.

“The pandemic allowed us to really sit back and think about how we wanted to get back into the market,” Dixon said. “I think that we've all made the collective decision that we really want to focus on originals and share those with our Penn State fans and the crowds that come out to see us every week at Cafe 210 and Doggie’s.

“We really value those fans that come out to see us because they come week after week…they are dedicated, and we are dedicated back to them.”

One of My Hero Zero’s new releases includes “Diamonds UP,” a song that was written for and debuted at THON.

“Every time we're [at THON], we're just blown away by the energy and the love in the room,” Olcese said. “We wanted to create a song that we feel would capture the spirit of THON, and we gave it a shot.”

Normally, My Hero Zero, which is made up of Penn State graduates, describes its music as “party rock,” guitarist Mike Lee said.

“We're not up there playing somber music. We're there to create an energy, and we feed off the crowd as much as they feed off of us,” Lee said.

Drummer Ethan Stewart, who was once on the drumline in the Penn State Blue Band, said he enjoys playing music more when the crowd is energized.

“Whenever I look out to the audience and I see people singing along, I see them dancing or screaming or doing whatever, it's like, ‘Alright, this is why I love doing this,’ because we're not playing music to them. We're playing music with them,” Stewart said.

Additionally, My Hero Zero’s manager Angel Mariotti compared the atmosphere of concerts to a surfing competition.

“Have you ever been at a surf competition and it's like gnarly, awesome waves, and people are just killing it? It's like that in a room,” Mariotti said. “The energy of the room is like the waves, and we're all just surfing together.

“It's like this incredible moment that you only get to have in this one little pocket of time.”

Although My Hero Zero is local to State College, the group spends a lot of time traveling and performing concerts all along the East Coast — even going as far as performing at a Penn State alumni wedding in Texas next month, Olcese said.

Additionally, Stewart said no matter how far My Hero Zero travels, there’s always a group of fans in support of Penn State.

“We’ll go as far up as Boston, and Jason will announce, ‘We’re from a tiny town called State College,’ and someone will shout, ‘Penn State!’” Stewart said.

One of the venues My Hero Zero frequents is Seacrets, a bayside night club in Ocean City, Maryland.

“Seacrets was one of the first venues that really opened up and let us come in the doors [after the pandemic started],” Olcese said. “There’s one picture on my phone from one of our first shows, and it’s just a whole group of Penn State students holding up their student IDs.

“It feels like no matter where we play on the East Coast, it is a hometown show.”

