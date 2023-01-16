Penn State’s spring 2023 Involvement Fair housed an array of different organizations for students to join, some of which stood out in more ways than one.

Penn State offers its students over 1,000 clubs and organizations for a wide range of interests. From ukulele lovers, to Quidditch players and even tea enthusiasts, there's something out there for every student.

Kate Loftus, the president of the first and only PSUkulele Club, said she came to the Involvement Fair her freshman year. She walked past all of the tables, but the ukulele club table was “the one that caught [her] eye.”

“I played [ukulele] in high school. I played when I was growing up, and I just thought it was so interesting that such a big campus had such a small thing that I was interested in,” Loftus (senior-architecture) said.

Loftus said she was told the club started in 2014. The idea for the club stemmed from a student who “really liked to play” and met other students who had their own ukuleles..

“It's such a big university, and you can get so entangled in your own academic world,” Loftus said. “But having an hour of every week to leave my part of campus and sit with people who have [different] natures from me, and we get to enjoy something that we like so much, is so fun.”

Club Quidditch, with no relation to Harry Potter, was founded at first as a general club called The Flying Lions before becoming a club sport in 2013, according to club member Erika Lenhart.

Lenhart (senior-energy engineering) explained Club Quidditch differs from other club sports in that it’s co-ed, meaning that men and women play together on the field.

“It’s a really inclusive club. We take anyone that wants to play, and the sport itself is inclusive,” Lenhart said. “So, we're here for any student that wants to play a sport but doesn't want to do the hectic tryouts that a lot of other sports have.”

Lenhart said she has enjoyed meeting new people through this close-knit club, and she personally likes the club because it's “super interesting to talk about,” and it “makes you stand out.”

Though some clubs may focus more on music and sports, the various tea clubs at Penn State, which meet at the Teaparker Tea House, offer Penn State students the chance to learn how to make different types of tea in Chinese, Japanese and Korean styles.

Kaitlyn Rossi, a member of the Gongfu Cha Club, said she was handed a flier from the club her freshman year, and because she “kinda liked tea,” she figured she’d just “give it a try.”

“In the community, everyone has their own niches, I would say… It's just a community space in which we all like tea,” Rossi (senior-mechanical engineering) said. “It’s given me a space to go, a space to learn, and I keep going back to it, but the people are great, and I just keep meeting really awesome people.”

Some of Penn State’s student organizations were originally created within other organizations before separating and becoming their own.

The Penn State chapter of Days for Girls was once a part of Schreyer for Women before becoming its own organization in 2020. Days for Girls is a club that aims to provide widespread access to menstrual products.

“I feel like the Penn State community didn’t know about period poverty before we started, especially the administration didn’t know about period poverty,” Emma Cihanowyz said. “In 2021, we did a survey called our Menstrual Health Youth Analysis that showed 13% of menstruating students on campus had missed class and work due to not having access to period products.”

Cihanowyz (senior-international politics and French), who is the vice president of the advocacy team, said the data has been the organization’s “rallying cry,” and focusing on just menstrual equity has “so much there to it, and it is impactful.”

Cihanowyz said some of her favorite memories from Days for Girls include “meeting some of [her] best friends who are like-minded and passionate people, about a cause that [she’s] so passionate about, and getting to talk about something that no one likes to talk about.”

