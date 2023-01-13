Corbin Bleu

"High School Musical 2: Extended Edition" cast member Corbin Bleu arrives at the film's DVD gala in Los Angeles benefitting the Teen Impact program at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Monday, Nov. 19, 2007. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

 Chris Pizzello

Penn State’s Student Programming Association has announced that it will host Corbin Bleu for a moderated conversation and Q&A session at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 20 in the HUB-Robeson Center's Heritage Hall.

The lecture, a part of the association's annual "SPA Day," will be free for all Penn State students.

According to a SPA release, Bleu is best known for his role as Chad Danforth in Disney's "High School Musical" franchise.

Bleu now serves as the Chair of the National Advisory Board of the Looking Ahead Program, which is dedicated to assisting young professional performers and their families, according to the release.

