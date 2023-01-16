Penn State’s Student Programming Association has announced that it will be having Quinn XCII with My Hero Zero for a free concert at 9 p.m. on Jan. 20 in the HUB-Robeson Center's Alumni Hall.

The event is a part of the association's annual "SPA Day," according to a SPA release.

The opener, My Hero Zero, has performed in various venues around the State College area, according to the release. The band consists of two frontmen: Jason Olcese and Erica Damiano.

Quinn XCII is widely known for his singles "Kings of the Summer" and "Love me Less," according to the release. The singer has also been featured on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "The Late Late Show with James Corden."

