Penn State's Student Programming Association finished its "SPA Day" with a concert featuring State College band My Hero Zero and pop singer-songwriter Quin XCII at the HUB-Robeson Center's Alumni Hall at 9 p.m. Friday.

Quinn XCII, also known as Mikael Temrowski, is a musician originally from Detroit whose music falls under an array of genres including hip-hop, reggae and soul.

Temrowski began his career in 2011 with primary producer and childhood friend Alex O’Neill — known by his stage name Ayokay.

From there, the artist has put out tracks such as “Stung," “Straight Jacket” and “Make Time.” So far, he’s put out a total of four albums and four EP’s.

Maya Kita said she considers herself a big fan of Quinn XCII’s music.

“Quinn XCII was my top artist for like, three years in a row,” Kita (senior-earth science and policy) said. “I was very excited when I heard that he was coming."

At the concert’s opening, My Hero Zero's Jason Olcese jumped on stage along with bandmates Eric Damiano, Mike Lee and Ethan Phillip to perform the band's original song "Give It to Me" as flashing neon lights washed over the room and students danced in front of the stage.

During the band's performance, Olcese brought out a trumpet and began to play it.

My Hero Zero also performed covers of songs such as “Beautiful Girls” by Sean Kingston and “Mr. Brightside” by the Killers.

Damiano sang some of his own original songs on stage — some of which haven’t been recorded yet.

After My Hero Zero's performance, Quinn XCII made his appearance on stage and was met with applause from the crowd and a rumbling bass reverberating throughout Alumni Hall.

Quinn XCII's performance was accompanied by instrumentalists who played alongside him.

“The drummer was incredible,” Kita said. “She was so good.”

One of the opening songs was called “Coffee,” a piano ballad accompanied by guitar riffs in the background.

During his set, Quinn XCII ripped off his jacket to reveal a Penn State T-shirt underneath.

He also performed some of his most popular songs on Spotify, including “Straightjacket” and “Another Day in Paradise.”

During “Flare Guns,” a song with a slower and more melancholic tempo, audience members turned on the flashlights of their phones and swayed back and forth to the music.

As he bade the audience farewell, Quinn closed out his set with “Stay Next to Me.”

“Quinn sounded great live,” Ethan Weber (junior-mechanical engineering) said. “The accompaniment by the drumming and the guitarist was insane.”

Owen Kennedy, the public relations chair for SPA, said he was happy with the turnout for both My Hero Zero and Quinn XCII.

“I alway think it’s really cool to see a crowd move as one and that unity and excitement,” Kennedy (sophomore-marketing) said. “It seemed like they were having a great time.”

He also said one of the reasons SPA chose My Hero Zero was that it is a “popular band” in State College. As for Quinn, he was an artist that the organization had been talking about bringing to Penn State for a while.

Weber said he was satisfied with the performance, and he was glad that he came.

“I think the first thing we said when we walked out of there was that it was one of the best concerts we've seen at Penn State,” he said. “[It was] a short set, but he rocked it.”

