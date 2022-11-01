Soweto Gospel Choir is set to make its return to Penn State at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 in Eisenhower Auditorium.

The performance, "Hope: It’s Been a Long Time Coming," will be dedicated to both the South African freedom movement and the American civil rights movement, featuring songs by artists such as James Brown, Otis Redding, Curtis Mayfield and Aretha Franklin. The choir will also sing select holiday pieces.

The Soweto Gospel Choir comes from Soweto, South Africa, where former South African president and activist Nelson Mandela resided for 14 years. The choir formed at the end of the apartheid era in 2003.

The Soweto Gospel Choir specializes in performing gospel pieces, freedom songs and well-known classics.

An hour before the performance, ticket holders will have the opportunity to see an informal discussion with the choir, moderated by Anthony Leach, professor emeritus of music and music education at Penn State.

Tickets for "Hope: It’s Been a Long Time Coming" can be purchased online. Tickets are $38 for adults, $19 for attendees 18 and under and $5 for Penn State students.

