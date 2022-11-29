Taking the stage with colorful costumes and vocals, the Soweto Gospel Choir, a South African gospel group, performed "Hope: It’s Been A Long Time Coming” Penn State’s Eisenhower Auditorium Tuesday evening.

As the lights dimmed and chatter settled, director for the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State Sita Frederick opened the show.

Expressing her gratitude for the “abundance and generosity” within the community, Frederick encouraged audience members to “take a deep breath together” in preparation for the show ahead.

As the Soweto Gospel Choir took the stage, members immediately broke into song — integrating movement and music into a cohesive performance.

After its first performance of “Melodies,” Choir Master Shimmy Jiyane spoke on the representation and pride of South African culture within the choir’s music.

“You may not understand the language or lyrics,” Jiyan said, “but you will understand the feeling.”

The choir continued with singing and choreography to “Litshonile Lilanga,” “Sechaba” and several other pieces highlighting South African culture.

“There is so much going on yet it is a very cohesive unit,” audience member Julian Canjura said. “[They] are a wall of sound, and it is only like, twenty people.”

Frederick said the choir used “all of [its] gifts” to convey the African music with the “voice and human body."

“They passed the microphones, candles and props around, and we didn’t even notice because they are just so fluid,” Canjura (graduate-applied linguistics) said.

Audience member Adam Baldoni (graduate-physics) said the choir was “incredibly in sync,” during the performance.

After a short intermission and costume change, the Soweto Gospel Choir returned for its final set of songs.

Christmas classics such as “Silent Night” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas" led to a powerful finale with the song "Stand Up."

After announcing the show’s end, audience members chimed in and chanted for the choir to perform one more piece before the night concluded.

The Soweto Gospel Choir delivered one final piece, “Hallelujah," which resulted in the entirety of the audience to rise and join in before erupting into applause.

“I think people were really touched by the artists,” Frederick said. “To have this nurturing space where we can be together and be inspired is just a beautiful thing.”

With the choir’s design of choreography and music, Frederick said the performers used all kinds of “artistic modalities” to communicate their message that “all of our human struggles are connected and we can learn from each other.”

“We are all connected at the end of the day,” Frederick said. “That is such a valuable thing the arts contribute to our society.”

