Summertime is self-improvement time for a lot of people — including me.

Since graduating high school, summer has been a lot more mundane than it used to be. It’s harder to hang out often with friends, as mine are often away doing things such as internships or summer classes.

While I’ve always had a job over the summer, I still usually have a decent amount of time off, and since I have nothing else to do, a lot of it goes to various self-improvement practices, in particular, working out.

However, with working out comes a need for great music to hype you up.

I have a constantly expanding playlist on Spotify, aptly titled “Rage,” that more than sufficiently fills this need.

I figured I would share some of this playlist’s recent additions and highlights that’ll assist you in accomplishing your goals this summer.

“Symphony of Destruction” by Megadeth

Lately, I’ve been trying to get into metal music more and expand my music taste by listening to bands such as Megadeth.

I’ve always been into Metallica, although sometimes I feel like it’s just the most accessible band of all metal music.

Megadeth, along with Metallica, is part of the “big four” of thrash metal, which I’m not a huge fan of.

I enjoy some thrash metal, but overall I’m not much into just the incessantly fast-paced and oftentimes impossible to differentiate speediness of thrash metal.

This is where my problem with the majority of Megadeth’s music I've heard thus far comes into play.

I’ve tried listening to a good amount of the band’s songs, particularly off of “Rust in Peace,” and I just wasn’t that into it. Like I said before, a lot of it has just been way too unnecessarily fast-paced and, to be honest, mundane.

But “Symphony of Destruction” is different from this and is more on the heavy metal side of things.

I thoroughly enjoy the powerful guitar riffs pervading throughout and the lyrics that aren’t just ear-hurting screaming.

Overall, it’s pulse pounding and easier to grasp than Megadeth’s other work, and it’s a great introduction for those who aren’t too into metal.

“Breaking the Law” by Judas Priest

Another heavy metal song — this time from 1980.

Judas Priest was one of the precursors to the aforementioned “big four.” While not the inventors of metal, it was bands like Judas Priest, Motörhead and Iron Maiden that helped popularize and invigorate the genre.

In my opinion, “Breaking the Law” is the quintessential Judas Priest song and an interesting look into what early metal sounded like.

Similar to “Symphony of Destruction,” “Breaking the Law” isn’t super eccentric or anything, but it’s still great.

I would say its greatest asset is the vocals, which are rough but not just straight-up screaming.

It’s fast-paced but not thrash metal, and it's just heavy enough to help you get angry and get that last rep finished.

“New Gold - Dom Dolla Remix” by Gorillaz

I’m not an expert on EDM, but I wanted to include this on here and talk about it for variety’s sake.

I do like this song a lot, and I like a lot of EDM, but I feel like it’s harder to talk about EDM critically than other genres of music.

This is because I really just don’t know how to describe the beats, and a lot of the songs don’t have any lyrics.

If I were to say, “The beat is great,” it’s difficult to explain why. It’s not like I know the technical names for the sounds or anything like that, so I can’t go super into detail.

But besides that little rant, “New Gold” off of Gorillaz’s most recent album, “Cracker Island,” was fine.

It certainly was groovy, but it overall kind of sounded clunky to me. The remix, however, marks another win for Dom Dolla and sounds to me like how it should really sound.

Bootie Brown’s vocals sound 10 times better sped up, as do the rest of the instrumentals.

Side note: It’s great to see legendary emcee The Pharcyde still seeing success, especially with a band as big as Gorillaz.

I personally listen to this song while doing cardio, and I think it’s great for going on runs or just working out in general.

“On Yo Ass” by King Von

The final song I’ll be talking about is for all of the rap fans out there.

“On Yo Ass” is, to me, nothing amazing. It’s a typical King Von song, although that’s not a bad thing at all.

It features his classic extremely aggressive delivery combined with his confrontational and outright angry lyrics.

For this reason, it’s a great workout song that’ll surely get you angry enough to hit a new personal record.

Personally, I could do without the G Herbo verse near the end, but that’s just because I’m not the biggest G Herbo fan to begin with.

All in all, “On Yo Ass” is a great song to bump, as long as you can turn your brain off enough to appreciate its lack of substance.

