Spring has finally come, and with the weather comes a whole new vibe for the rest of the year.

I’m very much a warm weather person, and I love to just be outside on a beautiful day, hanging out and listening to music.

My overall mood vastly improves when the weather does, and this is funnily reflected in whatever music I’m listening to.

So, as you can guess, with the weather warming up, the music I’m listening to is changing.

I figured I would share with you some songs that will dominate my rotation for the remainder of the school year and ones that are just good spring songs.

“I Found My Smile Again” by D’Angelo

Symbolically, I feel like this song holds a lot of parallels to spring emerging lyrically.

Like the title, the song details someone or something that has caused D’Angelo to find his smile again.

In this way, the song could be relatable to any number of people for a wide variety of reasons.

Whatever it is that makes you happy, this song brings about a reminiscent feeling of it.

It’s not that I haven’t been smiling all winter (I have smiled a lot actually), but more so that warm weather makes me much happier.

So for me, this song kind of embodies how I feel about the upcoming spring, which is why I’ll be bumping it nonstop.

“Shine Blockas” by Big Boi featuring Gucci Mane

Big Boi is well-respected as a rapper, particularly as one would expect for his work with Outkast, a group I’ve also written about.

But his solo catalog is also super impressive, especially “Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son of Chico Dusty,” which contains the gem “Shine Blockas.”

I’m eternally grateful my Spotify “Discover Weekly” playlist showed me this song, as it’s one of the best finds I've had in a long time.

I was already familiar with “Shutterbugg” from the same project but not the rest of the songs.

Thankfully, my ears were graced with this extraordinary masterpiece sooner rather than later.

There’s something that gels so well about Big Boi’s high-speed spitting and classic 2010 Gucci Mane’s trademark scratchy, woozier rapping.

Both rappers showcase their skill exceptionally in this song, passionately repping their Atlanta origins while simultaneously maintaining their own unique artistic paths separate from the mainstream.

The production is thick and clearly layered in the rappers’ southern roots, while the lyrics are uplifting yet still intricate enough to warrant further listens to understand all of the little innuendos.

So why is it necessarily a spring song? I’ll leave it to the lyrics of the chorus to explain that.

“I'm on my grind, shawty / Don't block my shine, shawty / Wait a minute (Wait a minute), chill a little, sit a minute.”

“Runaway Baby” by Bruno Mars

Lyrically, I wouldn’t say this song has any parallels to spring, as it’s clearly talking about Mars’ relationships.

However, musically I think its fast pace and funk influences make it fun and energetic.

Primarily a pop song, it’s everything you’d expect from Mars’ early work.

It’s nothing incredibly sophisticated or deep, but it is a good time, perfect for good-weather listening.

“Sweetness” by Jimmy Eat World

Jimmy Eat World is definitely most known for “The Middle,” a 2000s classic straight out of the Blink-182 era of teenage angst-ridden rock.

But Jimmy Eat World has plenty of other great songs that are equally as catchy and infectious, such as “Sweetness.”

While on paper, the song concerns the singer's recovery from a breakup, it somehow still manages to be a feel-good song.

It’s also a song I’ve known about for a long time, as my parents played it around me when I was a young kid, so it has a nostalgic element to it for me as well.

But to me, it’s somewhat of a spring song because the “simple sweetness” mentioned throughout the song is the warm weather for me (even though for the singer it’s supposedly alcohol).

“2am” by Slightly Stoopid

Slightly Stoopid has rapidly grown on me and has become one of my favorite reggae-influenced bands.

Musically, this band is similar to Sublime in the sense that both groups mix elements of rock with reggae and ska.

The members of Slightly Stoopid even got discovered by Sublime frontman Bradley Nowell while they were still in high school and were first signed to his “Skunk Records” label.

“2am” is a perfect example of the aforementioned musical combination, and, like a lot of reggae, is fantastically laid back.

The main horns pervading throughout are also recognizable. When I first heard this song, I knew the melody from somewhere before, but I have yet to put my finger on it.

For some reason, the mellow instrumentals bring about a reminiscent feeling for me — particularly one like I’m fishing on the Potomac River and chilling at a campfire with my boys. This would typically be done in the spring or summer, which is why this will definitely be an upcoming staple song for me.

