"Saturday Night Live's" Mikey Day performed in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Alumni Hall Monday evening, with fellow SNL member Alex English as the opening act.

Even though the hall wasn't filled — what English deemed “not quite [a] Saquon Barkley audience” — Penn State still brought the energy.

“You guys are already so nice,” Day said after the crowd cheered for him.

Day is best known for his debut sketch titled “Haunted Elevator,” featuring the character David S. Pumpkins, who was played by Tom Hanks. The performance went viral in 2016 and has since gained over 22 million views on YouTube.

“It’s super weird, but sometimes that stuff works,” Day said as he talked about the sketch’s fame. “I peaked with David S. Pumpkins.”

Day said he doesn’t do “traditional standup, per se,” but he instead combines stories from his life with interactive opportunities with the audience. After showing prank texts he sent his dad and grappling with the fact that parts of Penn State housing are not renovated, he invited freshman Ericka Soles to the stage to “get to know the youth of this country.”

As Day's self-proclaimed No. 1 fan, Soles (freshman-film production) was stunned.

“It was kind of surreal and kind of weird to be up there because I wasn’t expecting him to be interactive with the audience,” Soles said. “I’ve been watching ['SNL'] all my life, and it was a big part of me growing up, so I’m really lucky I got to see [and meet] a cast member in person.”

Freshman Alta Bialon said she and Soles watch Day all of the time, and they loved that he allowed for so much audience participation.

“I’m a big [fan], so it was really exciting to see him here at Penn State,” Bialon (freshman-accounting) said. “[But my] favorite part was seeing my friend on stage talking to him.”

Day talked a lot about his childhood and college years in Southern California, including how he and his friends wreaked havoc at his local “shady” amusement park. Unsure if anyone had ever been to the park, he related his story to the Penn State experience.

“Here’s a good analogy,” Day said. “If Disneyland is East, Knott’s Berry Farm is Pollock.”

While the audience laughed, Mollie Weir laughed the hardest, because not only had she been to Knott's Berry Farm, but she also attended the same elementary school and high school that Day did. Weir (freshman-education) yelled out when she realized, and Day interrupted his performance to chat with her and also make sure the senior picture of him in a "Star Wars" tie was still on the wall.

“I wasn't expecting to say anything,” Weir said. “But yeah… I'm from Orange County… twinsies.”

At the end of the performance, Day took questions about his experiences on “SNL" and shared stories about the behind-the-scenes and unaired sketches. He walked off the stage leading a “We Are” chant and commented on the “thank you, you're welcome” exchange at the end.

“Most polite chant ever.”

