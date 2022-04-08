The multi-platform project Small Island Big Song allowed the Penn State community to help celebrate Pacific Islander cultures through a historical and ancestry experience.

On Thursday evening, eight out of the few hundred musicians put on a concert at Penn State’s Eisenhower Auditorium, while promoting environmental and cultural awareness and supporting the individuals on the frontline of the climate crisis.

The performers used their love of the ocean to put perspective on global warming and climate change.

The eight artists from the project took the stage: Sauljaljui from the Paiwan tribe of Taiwan; Emlyn, Kokol and Kan from Mauritius; Putad from the Amis tribe of Taiwan; Selina Leem from the Marshall Islands; Sammy from Madagascar and Richard Mogu from Papua New Guinea.

Leem, who was the youngest speaker to meet with global leaders at the COP 21 Paris Agreement, shared small monologues in between songs about her realities of living on an island and her personal experiences with climate change.

She shared her worries about melting glaciers and other issues contributing to the rise in sea levels since she grew up surrounded by water.

“Just the pure self-possession of Selina and the conviction of her message… this is not an academic exercise for Selina. This is her life, this is her family, her land,” Amy Dupain Vashaw, the audience and programming development director at the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State said. “I think that is the biggest takeaway... The time to act is beyond now.”

The artists took the audience on a musical journey through songs in their native languages, as well as traditional dances and instruments with footage in the background.

In between each song were tributes to different events that have happened across the 16 island nations of the Pacific and Indian Oceans. The tributes touched on the Indian Ocean oil spill in August 2020, which affected coral reefs off of the southeast coast of Mauritius, and the Bravo Bomb, which exploded in 1954 at Marshall Islands, as well as instances of deforestation and desertification.

Through dance and music, Small Island Big Song payed tribute to the spirits of ancestors and challenges hope for the future. The instruments the musicians used were all made from upcycled trash or from a sustainable source.

Accompanying Small Island Big Song was the Penn State School of Music and the Penn State Sign Language Organization. Delta Middle School ensemble also took the stage and performed one song. The middle school students were studying the Small Island Big Song film to gain experiences with cultures different from their own through instruments and song.

Creators of Small Island Big Song, husband and wife duo Tim Cole from Australia and BaoBao Chen from Taiwan, explained their connection to climate change. Chen said they decided to start the project after visiting Vanuatu, an island nation in the South Pacific, in 2012, where they learned more about their ancestors’ relationship with the ocean.

“The idea at the beginning was simply to just to go to the traditional custodians in the islands of these lands and record their traditional songs in nature, singing in their traditional tongues,” Andrew Reissiger, Small Island Big Song’s director of educational outreach, said. “Knowing the premises of the project, people just started singing and [taking] it to another island and just [started] layering.”

