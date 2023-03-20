From performing at THON and around the State College community, the band Sirius is making its mark at Penn State.

Created by Chinese students, Sirius is a part of the Chinese Popular Music Association.

It’s the largest Chinese music association at Penn State, according to its members, and it aims to provide a platform for music-oriented students interested in various genres to express themselves.

According to members of Sirius, the organization has several departments, including performance, social media, public relations, human resources and finance.

All of the departments besides the performance department are backstage. The performance department consists of three fields — instruments, creation and vocal.

Weizhao Cai currently is the president and director of the performance department of Sirius. He joined the Sirius performance department as a drummer and participated in more than 20 songs in many performances.

“Sirius will have a theme showcase and some other small performances every semester,” Cai (senior-corporate innovation and entrepreneurship) said. “The theme showcase will be selected according to the current popular style, and the performance department will play songs in the form of a band.”

The club also participates in joint performances with other clubs.

Chengyao Gao is also a member of the performance department, and he is also a guitar and bass player in Sirius.

“Sirius usually holds live [concerts] that contain around 20 songs at local bars or [the HUB-Robeson Center] and invites students to enjoy the show and relax,” Gao (graduate-mechanical engineering) said.

Sirius held a showcase in November at Chill Out Hookah Lounge featuring a retro style theme, according to the group’s poster. The repertoire was divided into different chronological categories: ‘80s, ‘90s, ‘00s and ‘10s.

A song performed on the saxophone, “Yue Liang Dai Biao Wo De Xin (The Moon Represent My Heart),” was the opening act, and the song “Don’t Let Me Down” was the closing.

Additionally, Sirius was invited to participate in THON Weekend 2023 — the first time Sirius has participated in THON, according to Cai.

Sirius performed two songs during its THON set: “As It Was” by Harry Styles and “Ai Ren Cuo Guo (Somewhere in Time)” by Accusefive.

“We were a little confused during the preparation and rehearsal, but the final effect [was] still good,” Cai said. “When ‘Somewhere in Time’ sounded on THON’s stage, Sirius had already entered a new stage.”

Cai said the performance is of “profound significance” to everyone in the organization because they never thought they could perform at such a big event at Penn State.

“That was my first time performing in front of that many people, and our band nailed it,” Gao said. “The purpose of THON also gives our performance a meaning.”

Jingdong Zhang, a member of the performance department, is the vocalist and plays the guitar and bass in Sirius. He also participated in Sirius’ performance at THON.

“I was very proud to participate in THON, especially the moment when the Chinese song came on,” Zhang (senior-mass media studies) said.

Zhang said he’s always been “grateful” to Sirius for bringing together people who share the same love of music and who feel the vitality of it.

Cai said Sirius accepts friends of all musical forms and musical styles, and Sirius has become an “indelible” part of his college career.

“I think music is enlightening for everyone,” Cai said. “Every member of Sirius has become a unique person because of the influence of music.”

