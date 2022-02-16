Editor’s note: Olivia Estright is the single most annoying reporter for The Daily Collegian. She has no relationship experience, so take this with a grain of salt.

As the commercialized holiday of love perishes, it’s time for all of my fellow single homies to rise up.

Why sit alone in our bedrooms on Friday nights pondering our existence while watching “New Girl” for the eighth time this year? We must take back the times we’ve said, “Coaches don’t play™.”

It's time to make being single Swag™ again. Here are some ways we can do that.

Scream and cry

I lied. I physically cannot handle seeing couples on social media. It hurts my soul.

I’m so happy for these individuals, yet the only way I find myself coping is by fighting the dire urge to block them.

“Cute! *blocks*”

Couples laugh, unknowing of the physical and mental pain they have caused us. Is it so hard to love a single person like me?

We mustn’t block them for real. We have to applaud them, stand by their side and wish them the best when they are settled down, married and living life to the fullest.

To that I say, “Scream loudly, cry silently.”

Embrace our toxic traits

I’m obnoxiously loud, and I play Club Quidditch. I only swipe right on Tinder when it’s someone I know (yes, I know this defeats the purpose), I make daring eye contact and I smile at random people.

My entire personality is a toxic trait, but it’s time for some self love.

On Valentine’s Day, I made valentines of myself, so people knew I was single but still willing to participate in such a disgusting holiday.

As a self-diagnosed red flag, I find spending time with myself appalling. On the flip side, however, I’m a saint for not forcing anyone else to deal with me on a romantic level.

I’m doing the world a favor by staying out of a relationship.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Talk to your mom

Moms are so Swag™ — they’re the most gracious, kind, selfless, humbling menaces to society.

No, actually, if your mom doesn’t humble you during every phone call, do you even have a good relationship with her?

After the regular greetings and my mom demanding I answer her questions with more than a single word, she tends to dive right into my love life — or lack thereof.

If I had a penny for every time my mom insinuated that I would die alone, I would have at least $0.12.

Once she finishes critiquing my personality, habits, actions, involvements and life choices, she will normally hit me with the “love you, bye” card.

At least someone loves me.

Keep making questionable decisions

As I conclude my 19th year on this earth, I would just like to say I’ve finessed enough spice in my life without love.

How you ask?

By making everyone around me keep their head on a swivel.

Am I going to be studious and do work silently today? Am I going to post manically on social media regarding Taylor Swift? Am I going to go up to a random stranger and ignite the most intriguing conversation?

It’ll most likely be all of the above. Go into these decisions with confidence and Swag™.

Never forget — you are a cool person. Now, go seek some psychiatric help if you made it this far, or at least a hug from someone or else.