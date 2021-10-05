The Penn State Student Programming Association Lectures Committee held a concert and conversation featuring pop singer MILCK at 7 p.m. on Monday, as part of SPA’s annual partnership with the Penn State Gender Equity Center for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The event, which was free for students, was held in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Alumni Hall.

MILCK, otherwise known as Connie Lim, is a singer-songwriter and social justice advocate based out of Los Angeles. She first rose to fame after singing an a cappella rendition of her original song “Quiet” with a choir of women at the 2017 Women’s March.

“Quiet” would later go on to be named Billboard’s top protest song of the year, as well an official selection on NPR’s American Anthem series.

During the lecture, Lim touched upon the origin of the MILCK stage name, which she said is her last name written backwards, followed by her first and middle initials.

“I wanted to take the name [my parents] gave me and make it work for myself,” Lim said.

Musically, Lim said she is heavily influenced by artists such as Tori Amos, Fiona Apple, Regina Spektor and Tracy Chapman.

With regards to her advocacy for social justice issues, Lim said her biggest inspiration is the late singer and songwriter John Lennon, especially his song “Imagine.”

During the event, Lim shared stories of her youth, including her childhood and her time in college, and how her experiences as an abuse survivor shaped her life. She interspersed her storytelling with her original songs, which she sang while playing the piano.

Lim said many of her songs are inspired by social justice as well as her own personal growth.

“Adversity is one of the driving forces of evolution,” Lim said. “Without the adversity, I don’t know what I’d be writing about, honestly.”

After opening with her original song “Black Sheep,” a song she described as having written to herself, Lim segued into “Quiet,” her breakthrough viral hit.

“To me, it feels like a prayer,” Lim said. “If you Google ‘I can’t keep quiet,’ you’ll hear people singing it in their own languages all around the world — from Ghana to Sweden to Australia.”

After performing the more lighthearted “If I Ruled the World,” Lim ended her concert with a performance of “Somebody’s Beloved,” which she said was inspired by the death of Breonna Taylor in 2020. The studio version of the track features English singer Bipolar Sunshine.

Lim mentioned that "Somebody’s Beloved" is not only a song but also a social justice initiative project driven by music. Lim encouraged everyone interested in the project to visit its website.

A Q&A session with Lim was scheduled for after the lecture. During this time, however, Lim decided to ask audience members questions instead — she passed the microphone down to the seating area and asked everyone to share what they have learned in the past year.

“In order to protect the vulnerable, we must become vulnerable and share our stories,” Lim said.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT