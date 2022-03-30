On Tuesday evening, Penn State students and State College community members came together in the HUB-Robeson Center's Alumni Hall to watch Puerto Rican singer Lunay take the stage.

This event was put together by Penn State's Student Programming Association in conjunction with the Penn State Latino Caucus.

Brooke Person (junior-human resources) said she was “looking forward to having a Latino concert in State College.”

Students from across the state came to enjoy the concert.

Denise Barnes, a freshman from Pennsylvania Highlands Community College in Altoona, said she came because of her friend, and she had "never experienced a concert before.”

Michael Garza (freshman-criminology and sociology) said he was looking forward to witnessing “the Latinx community here at Penn State feel a sense of community.”

Leading up to Lunay’s entrance, the audience began a collective chant to bring him out on stage.

The concert opened with a performance of Lunay’s hit song “A Solas."

In the middle of the show, Lunay led the crowd in a Penn State “We Are” chant.

Julieta Lara, a member of the State College community, said her favorite song of the night was “Soltera."

Arantza Ruiz (junior-biomedical engineering) said her favorite part of the show was when Lunay entered the stage and "the atmosphere — everything was great.”

Priscila Salinas said her favorite part of the night was seeing “everyone together."

"It has not been like that since the pandemic," Salinas (senior-biology) said.

