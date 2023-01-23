The Bryce Jordan Center announced that rock band Shinedown will come to Penn State on Saturday, April 8 as part of its "The Revolutions Live" tour.

Shinedown last performed at Penn State on Sept. 28, 2019 as part of its "ATTENTION ATTENTION" tour.

The upcoming concert will also feature performances from bands Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New.

Tickets will go on sale starting 10 a.m. on Jan. 27.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT