On Tuesday, Sigma Kappa partnered with Shaggy Mountain Farm Petting Zoo to bring to Penn State’s campus.

According to Sigma Kappa’s Vice President of Philanthropy McKenna Ullsperger, the traveling petting zoo was a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Ullsperger said that she found Shaggy Mountain Farm Petting Zoo on Penn State’s Risk Management website and when she contacted them they were “super accommodating” and “very nice.”

“I thought it would be a fun idea,” Ullsperger (senior-veterinary and biomedical sciences) said. “It’s something that you don’t see a lot on campus.”

Ullsperger said that many students passed by in between classes and were excited to see animals on the HUB-Robeson Center lawn.

“It’s become a bigger fundraiser than I anticipated,” Ullsperger said.

She said she hopes the sorority continues to partner with Shaggy Mountain Farm Petting Zoo for fundraisers after her executive term ends.

Jason Shiring, the owner of Shaggy Mountain Farm Petting Zoo, said he and his wife bring the petting zoo to Penn State Altoona’s Agricultural Awareness Day each year.

“We like to educate and share our animals with people. We like to make people smile,” Shiring said.

Shiring said these animals are their “pets,” and their main priority is the safety of these animals. There were chickens, shetland sheep, an English angora rabbit, ducks and goats at the petting zoo.

Lucas Wilton said he came across the petting zoo on his way to class and "immediately texted" his friends about it.

“I assumed that a lot of people would want to come see it and I was right,” Wilton (freshman-nuclear engineering) said.

Wilton said he enjoyed looking at the ducks the most.

“I’ve seen other colleges have petting zoos, and a lot of kids tend to like it. It’s a nice mental health break,” Wilton said.

Rebecca Plomchok said that she received a message about the petting zoo from a group chat she’s in.

Plomchok (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said she first noticed the “fluffy” sheep and it made her feel “happy”

“I really needed this today,” Plomchok said.

Plomchok said she hopes this can happen on campus more often.

Michael Assouline said that he heard about the petting zoo from a friend in the HUB so he decided to go outside and see what was going on.

Assouline (senior-kinesiology) said he thought the ducks were “really cute” and they made him smile.

He said that it's "nice" to have events like this on campus.

“School, midterms, and everything else can get pretty stressful,” Assouline said. “So, when stuff like this happens, it’s a nice destresser.”

