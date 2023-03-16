If Ghostface called to ask what my favorite scary movie was at the moment, I’d probably have to say “Scream VI.”

Sure, the film uses horror tropes with an extremely heavy hand, but it’s self-aware enough to result in an exemplar in creating successful slasher films for the 21st century.

The movie is ridiculous because it has to be. This is the sixth one in the franchise, and it’s chock-full of legacy characters that not only miraculously survive what should be fatal wounds but continue fighting the killers despite it.

However, that doesn’t mean it’s a poor movie, since it never set off to be a pinnacle of cinematography nor a mystery that intellectually engages viewers’ problem-solving and detective skills.

So, if you buy a ticket thinking you’ll get an Oscar nominee, you’ll surely be disappointed. But if you’re in the mood for a classic, gory, campy horror movie, “Scream VI” will well surpass your expectations.

Setting the story in New York City was the perfect move to progress the franchise without reaching an exhaustive point of repetition.

The movie takes advantage of subways, alleys, bodegas and apartment windows to make this installment’s iteration of Ghostface even more terrifying than in the origin town of Woodsboro, California.

The Ghostface shrine Detective Bailey cultivated in honor of his son Richie Kirsch — Sam Carpenter’s ex-boyfriend and the person behind the Ghostface mask in the 2022 “Scream” — allows for isolation even in an urban location.

The outdated and abandoned movie theater housing the display creates a unique backdrop for the Ghostface reveals and challenging physical features for protagonists Sam and Tara Carpenter to overcome as they face the killers.

But the three Ghostface identities, on the other hand, were a lukewarm new feature of “Scream VI.”

I understand the writers are trying out new features to keep the films fresh, but the motivations for this family of killers fell short for me — particularly Ethan Landry.

The quiet, nerdy roommate secretly being a serial murderer is so obvious and teased so extensively from the very beginning of the movie that he felt much too obvious to be involved.

Perhaps the best part of the film is the dynamic and iconic veteran sisters Sam and Tara from the previous “Scream.”

Although they already were a particularly strong feature in the last movie, the conflict introduced as Sam and Tara grieve in vastly different ways results in even more of a dream team this time around.

The sisters’ intense loyalty and care provide momentum for the final scenes of the movie, letting their Ghostface slaying absolutely slay.

Despite this talented cast of actors and writers, I can still understand where some of the critiques of the movie come from.

The fact that the most important characters always happen to survive is kind of eye-roll and grumble-inducing because it’s just so typical.

Although I love a semi-happy ending (even in a horror film), it would make sense to see at least one of the main characters die in the next iteration.

However, the “core four” characters that consist of the Carpenter and Meeks-Martin siblings are so lovable and charismatic that I’m glad they stuck around. I’m not ready for these actors to let go of the franchise just yet.

My main criticism lies in the teased storyline of Sam taking up serial murder because of her “true identity” as the daughter of Billy Loomis, the original Ghostface.

Although killing for good ends up prevailing as Sam drops her father’s mask on the ground as she walks away from the shrine at the end of the movie, the writers are clearly implying this internal struggle against good and evil isn’t over.

It took up too much runtime to result in no substantial contribution to the storyline. In the future, the plot should fully commit to making Sam a killer or not.

Although I’m a fan of the franchise (and will follow wherever Jenna Ortega’s career leads her), “Scream VI” is a movie I genuinely can’t wait to watch again, as I anticipate what the next sequel could hold.

