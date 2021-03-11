On a typical school day, Jillian Aebli packs dancing, acting, singing, accent and dialect training into seven and a half hours of back-to-back classes — it’s rare that she ever gets a break.

“A packed day last year was kind of fun, being in person… but since being on Zoom has been a thing, it's much more exhausting,” Aebli (sophomore-acting) said.

Once her classes finish, she is off to rehearsal from 6:30-10:30 p.m. until her day is finally over — after over 12 hours of staring at a glowing blue laptop screen, she at last gets to look away.

Combined with the emotionally grueling nature of performing and the isolation the coronavirus brought to the table this past year, mental health has been a struggle for some students in the School of Theatre and exacerbated the inequalities within.

According to Jalen Martin, even though people in the School of Theatre may talk about self care a lot, there just isn’t enough time in their schedules to actually implement it into their lives.

“When we do have [free] time to do self-care, what ends up happening is we have to do homework or something — there's just always something to do,” Martin (senior-acting) said. “If you don't invest all your time into your major, people look down on you. It's a little toxic and unfortunate, but that's the culture and environment. I think that's how it is with a lot of performing arts programs around the nation.”

Martin said many people dropped from his class by their sophomore year due to the intense physical, emotional, mental and time commitments the acting major calls for. Even though Martin remains passionate about acting, his experience in the School of Theatre has taught him the importance of advocating for himself when he begins to feel overwhelmed.

Aebli said taking her classes entirely on Zoom this year has made her feel far less motivated and separated from the artistic community, which would normally help her overcome her strenuous schedule.

“Even though I get to see my classmates every day on Zoom — and that's such a great part of my day, seeing their faces — but not being with them in person is very difficult. Everyone knows that a FaceTime call is not the same as having lunch with someone,” Aebli said. “So it's that huge in-person element that has been taken away that has kind of changed how we look at our class and how we almost took it for granted last year.”

The School of Theatre added graduate student Antoinette Cambria to its faculty as a mental health liaison in August 2020. It’s uncertain whether her position will be permanent just yet.

Although Cambria (graduate-counselor education and supervision) has had “great experiences” with students seeking help during her one-on-one office hours, she said the coronavirus created barriers to her accessibility.

“I was hoping to have an office in the theatre building where students, staff and faculty could have easy and consistent access to my support and services,” Cambria said via email. “Unfortunately, COVID-19 and its impacts have prevented me from doing so in the way I envisioned.”

Aebli said she receives Cambria’s weekly “wellness newsletters” over email — which include supportive psychoeducation resources — but since Cambria’s position started virtually during the pandemic, Aebli said she still does not know a lot about the details of Cambria’s job.

While Cambria is a resource available to all students in the School of Theatre, the musical theatre majors specifically have access to a Musical Theatre Wellness Center within the college.

In October 2019, the School of Theatre launched the new initiative to create the Musical Theatre Wellness Center to support its students — but musical theatre students only.

Even though the Wellness Center is not a physical building yet, musical theatre majors have access to psychologists, nutritionists, laryngologists and doctors for free or at reduced rates. Head of musical theatre John Simpkins oversees the center and its employees.

Darron Hayes Jr. said the initiative started because getting into CAPS can be difficult for students, especially if they have demanding schedules like performing arts majors do.

According to Hayes (senior-musical theatre), the Wellness Center has been beneficial for him during his time with the School of Theatre.

“It’s been absolutely incredible. I love that I have basically so many things at my fingertips. If my back is hurting from dance class or from a show that I'm in, I know where to go, and I know who can help me,” Hayes said. “ I know that they know about the musical theatre lifestyle… If I need help [with] meal planning or I need to get more greens in my diet, I know who I can talk to. And if my mental health is struggling, I know exactly where I can go so it's great — it's wonderful.”

According to Jimin Moon, most of his friends in his major use the therapists provided to them through the Wellness Center. The mental health resources available to musical theatre students are “above and beyond” what he imagines a typical Penn State student has access to.

Despite how lucky Moon (sophomore-musical theatre) said he feels to have the Wellness Center, he does not know how he would feel about the School of Theatre’s resources if he was not in the musical theatre program.

The disparities in available mental health resources between the musical theatre students and the other students in the School of Theatre are undeniable, according to Martin.

“[It’s] just an honest fact that the musical theatre students — they have it better than anybody. They literally will never admit that, but they do,” Martin said.

It is “absurd” to Martin that the musical theatre students are the only ones who have access to free therapy while the acting, stage management, theatre design and technology majors all have to fight for the few resources they share with the rest of the student body.

According to Martin, it is common across performing arts programs across the nation for the musical theatre students to receive more privileges since “audience members in general are more drawn to musicals, because there's acting, singing and dancing rather than a straight play.”

He said those unconscious biases bleed into the learning environment as well — and he said it all needs to change.

In spite of the inequalities in the mental health resources available to School of Theatre students, Aebli said she has hope for the future.

“It's tough, because I think it's great that they have access to that, but when you look at it, it does make you question, ‘Oh, well, what if I need help? Or what if I need to talk to someone?’ I would have to find outside access or find a referral or something like that,” Aebli said.

School of Theatre Director Rick Lombardo said the college has been focused on the mental health of its students for several years.

He insists that, although the musical theatre program has taken “proactive steps” to provide resources for students, engaging Cambria as an “in-house” resource for students has helped provide all students with more support services.

Lombardo also meets with the Student Advisory Board on a regular basis, which includes student representatives from each of the undergraduate and graduate majors in the School of Theatre to gauge concerns and necessities within the college.

“If there is a common perception of inequity in access to mental health resources, it has not been reported to me by this group,” Lombardo said via email. “All students in Penn State have equal access to the resources CAPS makes available.”

Although Martin has experienced challenges and frustrations during his time at the School of Theatre — partly due to his limited access to mental health resources within the college — he has learned how to stand up for himself. He said he advises incoming students to advocate for themselves, too.

“Once you've made a decision and made up your mind about something, be super respectful but assertive about taking care of yourself. I think professors and faculty [need] to respect that, allow us to be artists and make our own choices as artists,” Martin said. “At the end of the day, it's our craft, it's our growth and we’ve got to do what's best for us.”