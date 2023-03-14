The Schlow Centre Region Library has provided the State College community with information, resources and programs since its opening in 1957.

On Jan. 30, the library kicked off its fifth annual Winter Reading Program, which will run until March 30.

Karen Lambert, an adult services librarian, runs the Summer and Winter Reading Programs at the Schlow Library.

“It’s something to tide you over and get you through those unbearable cold months,” Lambert said. “Happy Valley is very cold, snowy and gray.”

Lambert said the program has activities and prizes for many age groups, previously having participants ranging from ages 11 to 80. However, she said there usually aren’t many teens involved.

After registering for the program through the library’s website, participants are able to keep a book log and complete activity quests online.

Lambert said this format is “flexible,” allowing those who travel during the winter or summer to log their books from anywhere.

According to Lambert, some winter activity quests include reading to family, watching a movie through Kanopy and attending virtual author Q&As and a book bingo challenge.

“For book bingo, there is a list of genres,” she said. ”Once [participants] finish reading five books, they get points that go toward the final drawing.”

Lambert said book bingo breaks participants out of their “reading comfort zone” with categories like mystery and diverse authors.

“One of my favorite activities in the reading program is bingo because the different categories encourage me to look for genres of books that I might not otherwise read,” reading program participant Tori Indivero Picht said.

Indivero Picht said she learned about the program through the Schlow Book Club, which she joined after moving to Centre County in 2011.

“I participate in part because I love a good book-related challenge and also because I had heard that my participation helps Schlow receive funding,” Indivero Picht said.

Community member Megan Leathers said she’s been participating in the program since it started, and her kids participate as well. Like Indivero Picht, Leathers said she enjoys the book bingo activity because the challenge gives her the opportunity to read books she’s never seen before.

She said the program is “pared down” for younger age groups but still includes interesting activities.

“At this time of the year, they also have the Centre County Reads book, which is ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’ by Shelby Van Pelt, so you can get a prize for reading that book and writing a review about it,” Leathers said.

She said readers of the novel get to see the world from an octopus’s point of view, making it “a very interesting story about how lives weave together” that she wouldn’t have read if the library hadn’t featured it this year.

Participants receive points for completing challenges and reading books. These points can then be used as entries into prize raffles, which are categorized by age group. The final drawing will be on April 4.

Indivero Picht said she has won Dairy Queen coupons in the past, while last summer she was

able to pick from a selection of books as her prize, and she chose “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey.

According to Leathers, the summer reading program is “a bit more extensive” than the winter reading program with more quests and weekly prizes.

“Last summer, one of the activities was an online scavenger hunt all about Schlow,” Indivero Picht said. “I learned about some of the library’s history and its resources that I didn’t know about before.”

Lambert said the library sees a higher number of program participants during the summer, but the winter program has grown in recent years with new activities added each year.

“Certainly the past couple years have been difficult with [the pandemic] and stuff,” Lambert said. “I’m just trying to give people a break from their daily professional stressors.”

Leathers said the pandemic affected many programs at the library, such as in-person author visits and Research Unplugged, where Penn State professors discussed their research topics at the library.

She said the library is moving toward returning to its former “glory” with in-person book clubs, board game meetups and knitting club, as well as in-person events for children.

“It’s all about reading and getting our books in the hands of our patrons,” Lambert said. “Reading is a great relaxer for most people. I think it's just a great pastime for everybody.”

