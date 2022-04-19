Since forming in September 2021, Scarlet Thorn has been making itself known for its hard rock sound within the DIY scene in State College, even going as far as playing shows in Ohio.

According to guitarist and Penn State student Andrew Loviscky, Scarlet Thorn stands out from other bands that are part of State College’s underground scene because its sound is more abrasive.

“[We are] definitely trying to bring something that’s not just indie rock to State College,” Loviscky (senior-industrial engineering) said. “Not that there’s anything wrong with it, it just kind of seems to be the new wave of bands here. Everyone’s kind of softer, and I know there’s people that like heavier stuff.”

Scarlet Thorn plays originals as well as covers of ‘90s grunge music, drummer Lis Ochoa said.

“When people ask me what genre we play, I feel like I say alternative rock or harder rock grunge with a rap influence,” Ochoa (junior-recreation, park and tourism management) said.

Scarlet Thorn initially struggled to book shows because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the group has played more shows recently, including one at Webster’s Bookstore and Cafe, singer and bassist Devin Gainar said.

“It was kind of hard to get shows at first because everyone was still [concerned] about all the COVID stuff,” Gainar (senior-computer science) said. “Fortunately for us, as soon as we were ready to start playing shows, they started trickling in. Halloween was the first [show].”

Guitarist Emory Shrock said Halloween ended up being a great first show for the band because he and his bandmates now see many returning fans.

“It was a really good turnout for that first show. It was a pretty good break for us, to have our first show be that,” Shrock, who graduated from Penn State in 2021 with a degree in secondary education and social studies, said. “Since then, we’ve seen familiar faces at each show — people who are coming out specifically for us. It’s very humbling and very awesome to see.”

Shrock said he and Lovisky were recognized in the Basement Nightspot late at night after a house show, which was “surreal” and “made [them] feel like real rockstars.”

Although Scarlet Thorn has not officially released any music, the members plan on releasing an EP in the summer.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

The crowds for Scarlet Thorn shows have consistently been wild and energized while the musicians play, Shrock said.

“I got a bra thrown at me. I sang a song, and the next thing I know, there’s a bra sitting on my effects pedals, and I wore it for the rest of the show…I returned it,” Shrock said.

The band formed after Loviscky reached out in a music GroupMe looking for other students to jam with, he said.

Additionally, the audience has even gone as far as to crowd-surf during the band’s set.

“It’s something that kind of made me take a step back because I’ve been going to house shows since my freshman year. I’ve wanted to be in a band since then,” Shrock said.

Loviscky, who didn’t see the crowd-surfing, said he was “glad there was footage, because [he] heard about it and thought [Shrock] was trying to pull [his] leg or something.”

Scarlet Thorn enjoys building bonds with other local bands, Shrock said.

“The big thing that we in Scarlet Thorn want to promote is being a scene here and bands supporting bands…We want to be friends with everyone and support everyone,” he said. “We want to reach out to anyone who comes to see us play, like come talk to us after the show. We love socializing, [and] we love meeting people. I make the fans just as much part of the band as Devin, Andrew, Lis and I.”

Scarlet Thorn has already made connections with several other bands, Ochoa said.

“[Dogwood Company] asked me to help cover for their drummer back in December, so I was able to play with Dogwood Co., and that was really fun,” she said. “That helped build a bond not just with us but with them and myself. That helped us to be able to play together and know that we can all have a really good time together.”

Shrock said although the band members are unsure of what the future holds for them, they’re serious about making music together.

“Back in the fall, there were definitely growing pains and getting things the way we wanted them to be, but at some point, we all looked at each other and said, ‘Hey, we want to do this. We want to do it seriously,’” Shrock said. “No matter how the fall turns out, I think for the most part, we’re all core members of this band, and we want to continue going.

“If the scene will have us, we will continue to play.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Penn State Filipino Association share and embrace pride with Barrio Rise Up The Penn State Filipino Association united for its artistic Barrio Rise Up celebration based…