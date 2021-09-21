As a student at Penn State, there are all sorts of housing options to choose from — whether that be on campus or off campus.

One of the most entertaining things to guess about students is where they choose to live.

Often it’s an “ah ha” moment because sometimes, you can guess where someone lives based on how they act around you — but sometimes you can’t tell at all.

So, what are different people like based on where they live? Tag yourself if any of the following descriptions @ you.

East Halls

Be cautious in East Halls. You don’t know when a twerk circle will pop up right in front of Findlay Commons.

You, 99.9% of Penn State’s freshies, are so confused all the time that you use Google Maps everywhere you go. Upperclassmen try to avoid your slow walking along the streets because you have no idea where you are going.

You go to the pasta section of the dining hall every night for food, and you have a bunch of Post-it Notes in your renovated dorm window that spell out “Michigan Sucks.” Do you even know the alma mater?

Pollock Halls

Consistent sweating is a main personality trait of your bunch. Rest in peace to all of the air conditioning in these halls, and hello box fans. They will be your best friend.

You eat an absurd amount of grilled chicken thigh halal from the dining hall and eat all the ice cream the Berkey Creamery can provide from Market Pollock.

North Halls

You might be the quiet type living in North Halls, and you avoid all social interaction possible. You walk abnormally fast at all times.

You want to watch a good Hallmark movie on a Friday night with some hot chocolate. Be careful of what you eat of course — Warnock Commons food might poison you enough that you have to live off of the hot drink.

Also, try not to get possessed by a ghost. Most of the dorms are haunted.

West Halls

You are the chill third-year who rides their bike to class every morning. You stop once in a while to smell the roses.

How many West cookies do you have in your dorm right now? Chill out on the cookies, guys. Others want some too.

Also, your classes are so far from everything — that’s why you need that bike.

South Halls

Stop sprinting to meet your friends downtown, sophomores. You live right by there — calm down.

Your diet consists of Louie’s Market sushi, a giant pizza and wraps from Redifer Commons. There is also the occasional McDonald’s chicken nugget.

Your life is chaotic at all times, and you wear your sorority sweatshirt to walk and get your giant package from the commons on Sundays. This includes the Eastview Terrace people as well.

White Course Apartments

Do people ever visit you? Are you guys OK?

You seem kinda lonely and are fantastic at cardio because you have to walk far constantly. You get lost looking for your own apartment.

Nittany Apartments

At night, everyone gets lost looking for the right apartment, and you can’t see because there are no lights anywhere.

You and your besties live together in the most beige apartment you will ever see, and your oven is constantly broken, so you go and get as much dining hall food from Pollock Commons as possible.

Apartment living

Across State College, there are plenty of apartment options downtown and in the surrounding area. Depending on how renovated your apartment is, the bigger the ego.

There is a constant glare of LED lights in your living room with the smell of old beer and coffee wafting from your apartment at all times. You think you are the best person on planet Earth with your “iCarly” flag hanging on your wall.

You know at least one person who lives at The Standard, The Met, the RISE or The Maxxen. You and 10 of your closest friends just want to go swimming at any apartment.

Frat house living

Chad and Brad do not need a description — their ego at Kappa Apple Pie will grow bigger and bigger by the day.

You will hear the occasional “sheesh” echo down frat row and bits of Big Dean’s chicken scattered through the house. You love Big Dean’s so much you would eat it for every meal.

Make sure you get dressed in the morning with your backward hat, AirPods and Vineyard Vines T-shirt so you can hop on your electric scooter on time to get to class.