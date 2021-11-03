With two weeks in a row without a home football game, you're probably sitting in your room not knowing what to do with yourself.

When a Penn State student can’t spend their weekend inside of Beaver Stadium, it’s the equivalent of having an identity crisis.

Don’t fret over this weekend because I’m here to alleviate your identity crisis with a few places you can go to watch Penn State (hopefully) beat Maryland.

Frat houses

You can’t sit here and tell me you weren’t already making plans to spend your weekend in a sweaty frat basement, can you?

If you’re already planning on making a trip down frat row, you might as well watch the game with the many frat guys who will be too consumed in a football game to care about anyone there.

Watching a Penn State football game with a frat guy consists of a lot of yelling, clapping and the classic “pacing with your hands on top of your head.”

I mean, at that point, it's more entertaining to watch the frat guys throw temper tantrums than watch the game.

Common areas

Alright, so maybe spending your weekend inside a frat basement isn’t your cup of tea. If that’s the case, invite some of your friends to watch the game in your dorm’s common area.

You only need some snacks from the commons market, a laptop to watch the game and a lot of Penn State gear. As simple as that.

Oh, and you might need some friends too. If you don’t have friends, go harass your RA to watch with you.

A friend’s apartment

One of the more classic options is to watch the game at someone’s apartment off campus.

You can order food, play the game at full volume and kick back and relax to some Penn State football.

However, please don’t be the person who trashes your friend’s apartment without cleaning up after yourself — it's just not cool.

A bar

For the 21-plus crowd, heading to the bars is the way to go.

Can I speak much on this topic considering I am not 21 years old? No.

So why am I adding this to the article if I can’t say much? To be honest, I don’t know either.

But using my logic, why would any bar in State College not have the Penn State football game on?

I’m assuming you just wait outside in a large line, order an adult beverage and feel superior about yourself because you’re old enough to not spend your Saturday night in a frat basement.

Yes we get it, you’re 21 and the rest of us aren’t. Stop bragging and watch the game.

Your house

For those of you who can’t last another weekend without seeing your pets (and I guess your family too), just go home.

I mean, you probably won’t even need to watch this game because when was the last time Maryland even won a football game?

Actually, I shouldn’t jinx it considering Penn State’s losing streak… we don’t need to talk about that.

But if you go home, you can look forward to eating a nice home-cooked meal with your parents while watching the game.

In Maryland

If you’re a real diehard Penn State fan, pack up your car and start road tripping to Maryland to watch the game in person.

Feel free to even get into a verbal altercation with a Maryland fan because of how dedicated you are. I mean, did you even go to the game if you didn’t curse out the opposing team?

I bet the tickets will be fairly cheap because, again, Maryland doesn’t win, so there’s no excuse not to go.