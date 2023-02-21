I had a great time this weekend at THON 2023, but my time there was tragically cut short.

By what, you might ask? Sickness.

I was tasked with being a part of the entrance plan for my organization, and I had to wait two hours in the freezing cold prior to entering the Bryce Jordan Center, which got me sick.

I intended to stay there for 30 hours, but I didn't even get to make half of that because I had to leave.

I’m still pretty annoyed that I missed the last day and a half of THON, which included the Final Four — and I even had a floor pass.

Overall, I’m in a bad mood, so it’s time for some Division I hating. Being in a basketball stadium got me thinking about basketball and my career in it.

So today, as a former JV basketball player for Yorktown High School, I’m going to discuss celebrities who wouldn’t stand a chance against me in the post.

Harry Styles

I don’t like Harry Styles that much. However, his music has actually grown on me.

Even from his “Watermelon Sugar” days until now, you can see his evolution as an artist.

Is his music anything amazing? Absolutely not. The fact that “Fine Line” was included on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list is absolutely ridiculous.

Yeah, Harry, you have cool clothes.

But, would you be able to beat me in a 1-on-1 basketball match? Absolutely not.

Simply put, I would absolutely body you. You wouldn’t get a single board. I’m sure you're a nice guy, but in the post, I wouldn’t show any mercy.

Christoph Waltz

This is a pretty controversial opinion, but I really don’t think Christoph Waltz is that amazing of an actor.

Yes, I’ve seen “Inglourious Basterds.” Yes, I've seen “Django Unchained.”

In fact, I’ve seen these movies many times. He literally plays the same character in all of his movies — the creepy Austrian guy who talks with a weird accent.

But you know what he can’t do? Beat me in the post.

Fade away, swish of course. He never stood a chance.

He only won an Oscar in 2009 because that was a weak year.

Robert DeNiro or Philip Seymour Hoffman should’ve won the Oscar in 2012 when he won again.

He tries to put up a shot, I block it easily, and I don’t even have to jump. I drive right around him; he’s too slow and doesn’t have good footwork at all.

You might have everyone else fooled, Christoph, but not me.

Coi Leray

I’ll include people of all genders on this list, and easily the first woman who popped into my head was Coi Leray.

I don’t even know where to start with this one. I always try to provide evidence and reasoning to back up my claims, but sometimes it gets hard when passions run high.

Leray, your music is horrible.

Ever since I heard your TikTok music and your squeaky mumbling voice, I’ve always disliked it. In most of your songs, you're not even saying words.

She went viral for performing to a motionless crowd at Rolling Loud.

I jokingly shoot the ball one-handed right over her, and it obviously banks in.

She dribbles once, I steal it from her instantly and finish at the rim effortlessly.

Game point — I stand there and throw up a hook shot, another two points. Of course she loses.

Doja Cat

Talking about Doja Cat for me is very similar to talking about Coi Leray.

She makes Honda Civic commercial music, which is mostly mid. However, sometimes her music verges into the “horrible” territory.

A perfect example of this would be “Get Into It (Yuh).”

I mean, this song is a joke song, right? I don’t really get what it’s for.

Is it a hype song? Is it a dance song? In what context would I ever listen to this song for enjoyment?

At first, I honestly thought Leray made this song because of how she’s saying absolutely nothing of substance whatsoever, and their voices sound similar.

Is it any surprise Doja Cat would lose in a 1-on-1 basketball match against me?

She shoots a weak 3-point attempt. Do I block it? No, I don’t need to. It was an air ball.

My handles are going crazy; she doesn’t even know what’s happening. I have her spinning in circles, behind the back layup, in. Of course it’s a win.

NAV

I’m not gonna spend long on this one at all.

His music is as bland and unimpressive as his possible basketball skills — overall a terrible rapper who has yet to release a good project. Easy W.

Michiel Huisman

The final opponent I will face is the one and only Michiel Huisman.

To be completely transparent, I don’t know much of anything about this guy.

I only know him from his role of Daario Naharis in “Game of Thrones,” which is where my primary quarrel with him stems from.

Why on Earth the people behind “Game of Thrones” ever felt the need to replace Ed Skrein with this guy is beyond me. Skrein was a million times better in the role — there is no question about it.

I could go on about this forever, but I’ll refrain. It’s a tough matchup. Huisman is pretty athletic.

He starts posting me up, sharp elbow to the ribs. He fades away and makes the shot.

He’s fast. I can’t get around him on offense. Hit him with the pump fake, and he bites.

Easy layup. He tries posting me up again. Typical.

I know his games by now, he tries to put up a close range jumper, blocked. I get the ball back on offense and 360 dunk on him. Simple.

