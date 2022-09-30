I started the first day of autumn this year with a trip to Trader Joe’s.
Why, you ask? They have some of the best fall food items to fit within your aesthetic for this season.
Fall is the time where I shine because of my obsession with pumpkin spice, apple flavors in pastries and anything fall-shaped, like pumpkin-shaped noodles.
The verdict? Trader Joe’s has everything fall-related you can think of inside the store. Upon walking in, I was shocked because of how much autumnal food was surrounding me. I wanted all of it inside of my cart. The waft of pumpkin and cinnamon spice screamed at me to buy everything.
There was something to be found in every aisle — leaf-shaped tortilla chips, pumpkin-shaped cookies, cranberry scones and even pumpkin cereal.
Trust me, I wanted to buy everything. The store even offered a Halloween-themed gingerbread house that you could build on your own — c’mon, that’s fall festivity at its finest.
Are you ready to get your fall on? Throw on a cozy sweater or put on a jacket, hop on the bus or in your car, and head on over to Trader Joe’s.
RELATED
It’s time for our annual pizza review, and although it’s cheesy, it’s still crucial to the P…