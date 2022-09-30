I started the first day of autumn this year with a trip to Trader Joe’s.

Why, you ask? They have some of the best fall food items to fit within your aesthetic for this season.

Fall is the time where I shine because of my obsession with pumpkin spice, apple flavors in pastries and anything fall-shaped, like pumpkin-shaped noodles.

The verdict? Trader Joe’s has everything fall-related you can think of inside the store. Upon walking in, I was shocked because of how much autumnal food was surrounding me. I wanted all of it inside of my cart. The waft of pumpkin and cinnamon spice screamed at me to buy everything.

There was something to be found in every aisle — leaf-shaped tortilla chips, pumpkin-shaped cookies, cranberry scones and even pumpkin cereal.

Trust me, I wanted to buy everything. The store even offered a Halloween-themed gingerbread house that you could build on your own — c’mon, that’s fall festivity at its finest.

Are you ready to get your fall on? Throw on a cozy sweater or put on a jacket, hop on the bus or in your car, and head on over to Trader Joe’s.

