I feel like Trader Joe’s needs to sponsor me at this point because this is my third Trader Joe’s food review this year, and I want to come back for more holidays. TJ’s kills it every time.

Valentine’s Day is approaching soon, and if you like to celebrate it with chocolate, pastries and candy, then this place has you covered.

A lot of the food items were at the front of the store, so I liked not having to roam around trying to find everything. Most of the packaging was red and pink, so it was easy to tell where everything was.

Trader Joe’s has Valentine’s Day food down to a T.

Craving chocolates? There are about five different options to choose from. Craving something really sweet? Ask your significant other to get you the strawberry mochi ice cream. The flavors had a wide range, so there’s something for everyone.

If you need flowers or items for a little gift basket, they’re all in front of the floral display. Even if you’re buying food for a Galentine’s Day celebration, you can find it all here.

I was pretty impressed with the flavors of the chocolate and the cookies. I didn’t care for the texture of some of them, especially the raspberry tarts. I also wasn’t a huge fan of the mochi ice cream.

However, my favorite item was the heart-shaped, dark chocolate shortbread cookies. They were so delicious, and I want them year round. I would love to put in a personal request for that.

C’mon, I know you're hungry. Head to Trader Joe’s if you want to experience mouth-melting chocolates and a wide variety of options.

