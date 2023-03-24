Spring is finally here, even though it doesn’t feel like it. It’s the best time of the school year.

What does spring mean? A trip to Trader Joe’s, of course. I wanted to scope out any new items for Easter and the new season for your next grocery trip.

In the video, I know I said it’s my last-ever Trader Joe’s run, but I promise it’s not. The store didn’t have a lot to offer for the spring collection, so I’m making a promise to go back.

I’m hoping there are more seasonal food items toward the start of summer or at the end of the semester because I want to come back one more time since this visit was disappointing.

I found more Easter candy than anything — jelly beans, chocolate, Easter egg shaped desserts. You know, the usual.

However, that was basically it. I found a few more items like lemon bars, Easter egg mousse cakes, chocolate and vanilla macaroons, and dark chocolate peanut butter cups.

I scanned the store at least six times, walking row by row trying to find at least one more hidden spring item. I couldn’t. The spring-colored flowers were slim pickings, too.

When I did my taste review, I wasn’t impressed by my choices. The macaroons barely had any flavor; the sandwich cookies were dry and crumbly, and some of the candy and chocolate was just OK.

If I had to choose a favorite, it would have been the Easter egg shaped mousse cakes. They tasted just like a Tastykake, and they were rich and gooey.

This visit was quite the letdown, but I’ll be back for one more, and I promise to end my Trader Joe’s journey with a bang.

