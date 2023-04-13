Fun fact — this is my first chicken wing review.

Obviously, I’ve had wings before, but have I ever dove deep into the nitty-gritty details about them? Nope, but I accepted the challenge.

I also can’t believe this is one of my last food reviews. I’ve done everything from pizza and sandwiches to breakfast and bagels. I knew I had to finish strong with another college staple.

I mean, wings are the perfect food for any occasion. Want something for lunch? Wings. Hungry for dinner but don’t want something too heavy? Wings. Want something with variety in flavors? Wings. Appetizer? Wings. It fits everything.

I was starving walking into this place, so I did go a little overboard with ordering food. I figured I could use it as leftovers for when I want a snack or for lunch when I’m busy on campus.

So, I’m just going to “wing” it and hope I can give you everything you need to know about Wings Over Happy Valley.

Honey BBQ wings

First off, the menu was huge. There were so many flavors and sizes to choose from, but I knew I wanted to start with something sweet and not too spicy.

I got the meal option with this one because I wanted the side of waffle fries and a drink. You can also choose a side of garlic parmesan tater tots if you’re not a fan of waffle fries. Fries come in many different forms, so I get it. We stick with what we like.

It also comes with a side of ranch or blue cheese. This is a hot take, but I don’t like dipping sauces, so I didn’t order any — I know, don’t come after my neck.

The waffle fries were good, too. Were they Chick-fil-A good? No, but the subtle crunch and flavor were there.

The execution? So good. The presentation of the box was well done, as my six wings were separated from the fries by a paper divider, and I appreciate that. I don’t like it when other foods bleed onto my fries.

The taste was decent. Don’t get me wrong, it was good, but it wasn’t a standout flavor. However, the taste of the honey BBQ was sweet and not overwhelming, and the meat fell right off the bone — just how I like it.

I give this batch of wings an 8/10. The presentation definitely helped boost the points a little bit.

Cajun tenders

I’m not usually a fan of spice, but I wanted to get out of my comfort zone, so I said “screw it” and went with the cajun spice. I also got the waffle fries along with it, plus a drink of water.

The smell was amazing. When I was handed my bag, the Cajun tenders were the first thing I smelled, and my mouth started to water.

The presentation, again, was perfect. My tenders were separated from my fries, and everything felt OK in the world.

I’m only docking a few points off because my first bite of the tenders was met with more of an inhalation of Cajun spice than the actual tender. Like I said, I can’t handle spice, so my tongue suffered a rude awakening for several minutes.

Once that was over, I actually had a pleasant experience. The taste was pretty good, and the flavors blended well together. The waffle fries were still good, too.

Overall, I give these tenders a 7/10. I didn’t enjoy the mouthful of just Cajun spice at the beginning.

Sweet Korean fire tenders

Was I excited to try these? No. I saw the word “fire” and thought, “Rest in peace to my mouth.”

However, this flavor stood out to me on the menu, and from the reviews I saw online, this seemed like a standout flavor.

Once I got this box full of tenders, I could smell the heat coming off of it, and I was terrified. I was shocked when I took my first bite. It barely had any spice at all, and the heat was more mild.

With this meal, I ordered the garlic parmesan tater tots because — let’s face it — I can’t eat three servings of waffle fries.

Big thumbs down. I didn’t taste a garlic parmesan flavor at all, and they tasted like regular tater tots. I thought they were a huge waste of money.

Now, back to the sweet Korean fire tenders. One word — phenomenal. I’ve never tasted anything like them, and the flavor was the perfect balance of sweet, sour and a little bit of spice.

This box of tenders was the first one I finished because I couldn’t get over the taste. I felt like I just had a gourmet Thanksgiving meal when I was done.

I liked them so much that I put a “wing” on it — if you don’t get the Beyonce reference, we can’t be friends.

The verdict? 10/10. These tenders deserve a standing ovation.

If you’re ever struggling in life or can’t decide what to do, Wings Over will always be here for you. Just spread your wings and fly. Trust the process.

