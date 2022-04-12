Penn State's Student Programming Association and Penn State Opulence sponsored a free drag show Monday evening in the HUB-Robeson Center's Alumni Hall with two special hosts from "RuPaul’s Drag Race."

The first co-host, Peppermint, from the ninth season of "RuPaul's Drag Race," grew up in Pennsylvania and then later moved to New York City before she was a contestant on the show.

Peppermint said this was her first drag show in almost two years due to the pandemic.

The second co-host was season 11 contestant Ra’Jah O’Hara. She filled in for Ginger Minj, who couldn't make it due to illness.

O'Hara said she was excited to be there with a college crowd, calling the students “the future.”

Peppermint explained to the audience that she was getting ready to go on tour this summer, and she had written some original songs to perform. She shared one song with the Penn State crowd before its April 22 release on streaming platforms. She also sold T-shirts and handheld fans, and handed one to an audience member.

Members of Opulence joined the stage with Peppermint and O’Hara at 8 p.m. The audience cheered on all performances, including those from Hexxa, Paris and Imogen Kusama.

They all incorporated lip syncing, vogueing, modeling, dancing and even showcasing a few gymnastics skills like cartwheels and back walkovers. The performers danced to songs such as "I Disagree" by Poppy and "Toxic" by Britney Spears.

“There is no one way to do drag, and we see that here now,” Catherine Madrid (senior-psychology and rehabilitation and human services) said. “You see how supportive everyone is for expressing themselves in any way that they feel like.”

Both the hosts and the audience brought energy to the room while they cheered on the performers.

In the past, SPA has brought different events like concerts, lectures and comedy shows.

“We do collab with a lot of other organizations … We collab with Opulence to bring in different crowds, different people,” SPA Hospitality committee member Mackenzie Popovich (sophomore-psychology) said. “We are able to bring in a lot of different people. We’re able to bring out different regions and cultures and make sure that everyone here feels included and seen while also having fun.”

Avery Heverly said her favorite part of the show was seeing everyone's "faces light up" while they watched the performances.

“If no one has seen a drag show before, they have to come see it," Heverly (sophomore-communication arts and sciences) said.

