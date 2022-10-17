The Bryce Jordan Center announced on Monday that the rock band Journey will perform on Friday, March 3.

As part of the band's 50th anniversary "Freedown Tour 2023," the tour will also have guest artist Toto, a rock band famous for their hit song "Africa," according to a release from the BJC.

The band is famous for songs like "Don't Stop Believin," “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully” and more, according to the release.

Tickets will go on sale to the public this Friday at 10 a.m., and is available on Ticketmaster, according to the release.

