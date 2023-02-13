Rian Johnson has created two of the most popular mystery films of the past few years with ”Knives Out” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Now, he has taken his prowess to television with “Poker Face.”

Peacock’s “Poker Face” stars Natasha Lyonne, known for her performance in the Netflix series “Russian Doll,” as Charlie Cale, a former waitress at a Las Vegas casino who has an impeccable ability to tell when a person is lying.

The series follows a “mystery-of-the-week” formula where Cale solves different mysteries involving different characters — all while being chased by a casino boss (Benjamin Bratt) who suspects Cale was involved in the death of a casino owner (Adrien Brody).

Johnson has created some of the best mystery films of recent history with his films involving detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) in the “Knives Out” films. This is another fine addition to Johnson’s repertoire, and I’m a huge fan.

The narrative structure of the show takes a lot of inspiration from other mystery series. One example I thought of was “Columbo,” another series involving a mystery every episode with Lieutenant Columbo (Peter Falk) of the LAPD having to solve them.

I really love this show, and my favorite part without a doubt is Lyonne’s performance. She’s absolutely perfect for this role with the ability to be a hilarious character who also solves some very complex mysteries.

This is just one of the great performances from the show. The cast is one of the best aspects of the series. There isn’t too much time for each character to be fully developed due to most of the stories being a single-episode arc.

However, the great performances from the entire cast help the audience relate with the characters and stay engaged with the story.

A lot of this is attributed to the writing of the series as well. Although Johnson hasn’t written every episode in the series, he’s written and directed several episodes.

The script might be the most important aspect of a mystery series. You must be able to keep a complex story that keeps audience members on the edge of their seats while also not losing them. At the same time, you don’t want the audience to know what’s coming next.

“Poker Face” is able to accomplish all of these things. I always feel like I have a good idea of what’s going to happen next, but the series continually throws curveballs at me.

The structure of the show is well-organized. I am constantly engaged with the clever writing and unique characters. Lyonne is definitely the highlight of the series, but everyone gives a great performance.

If you’re at all interested in mysteries, or if you enjoyed Johnson’s “Knives Out” films, definitely check out “Poker Face.” Episodes come out every Thursday on Peacock, and there are four episodes left in the series.

