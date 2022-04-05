The State College location of Roots Natural Kitchen recently launched the Camden Bowl — the go-to order of Penn State women’s basketball player Anna Camden.

Last week, I stepped into Roots for the first time in my life to try this new specialty meal.

The Camden Bowl, which costs $12.85, includes a base of rice and kale topped with tomatoes, avocado, corn, pita chips, feta and grilled chicken, all with a basil balsamic drizzle on top.

Along with my order, I bought a Roots brand bottled iced tea, which somehow brought my total to $17.33. After a long weekend of treating myself through retail therapy, this purchase at Roots left me with $1.62 in my checking account (Venmo: @victoriaxgough).

With an empty stomach and an empty wallet, I opened my bowl and dug in.

I didn’t expect the raw kale to work well in the bowl, but I found the texture of it played nicely against the rest of the softer ingredients.

As for the rest of the ingredients, I found that the addition of pita chips added a nice crunch, and while I wish the chicken was cut up into smaller pieces, I appreciated that it was well-seasoned.

I thoroughly enjoyed this bowl — I almost regret not discovering Roots sooner.

Since this was my first time at Roots, I suppose my review of the Camden Bowl also warrants my thoughts on the restaurant as a whole.

Healthy food has always been notorious for being bland or boring. And although I enjoy eating salads and vegetables, I agree that they’re often not terribly satisfying.

However, Roots subverts this narrative by delivering unprocessed foods that are flavorful and delicious — and more importantly, filling. Even my dining partner, a friend of mine who turned up his nose at the thought of eating what he considered to be a glorified salad, said he wanted to return.

The food at Roots is pricey, but the fresh and high-quality ingredients and generous servings make the high price point worth it.

If you want to try Roots Natural Kitchen for yourself, the restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily.

