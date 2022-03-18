In 1989, Tim Burton created a fresh, gritty and dark vision of the iconic Gotham City in his film “Batman,” erasing the campy and light-hearted television show from the ‘60s. Now, over 30 years later, director Matt Reeves has given us a film similar to Burton’s creation.

Robert Pattinson became the sixth actor to portray Batman/Bruce Wayne on the screen in 30 years in “The Batman.” The film shows the Caped Crusader as he and police lieutenant James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) attempt to uncover a mysterious serial killer called the Riddler (Paul Dano) who leaves clues to his identity at his crime scenes.

The investigation reveals a dark side of Gotham involving the police department, gangsters, like Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and the Penguin (Colin Farrell), as well as politicians. Along the way, Batman is aided by Catwoman/Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz) who is trying to find her roommate whom she believes is mixed up in the conspiracy.

This film brings a really interesting new perspective on Batman compared to Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” trilogy — it shows Batman as a detective. Batman has been known as the “world’s greatest detective,” but we’ve never really seen him in a role on the screen where he portrays this role. In this film, he does.

While Nolan’s trilogy was great, it felt mostly driven by action, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. “The Batman” provides a newer perspective on Batman, which was really unique to see.

You discover the mystery as Batman uncovers it as well. It felt very inspired by other detective films like “Chinatown.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Penn State students share songs they sing in the shower Showering isn’t just time to bathe — for many people, it’s their time to shine. The acoustic…

The aspect I appreciated the most from the film was its aesthetics.

This is the best Gotham City has looked on the screen since Burton’s 1989 film. It provides a grounded yet distinct vision of Gotham City — it was clearly shot in different locations like New York City and Chicago, but it adds a different element through effects and production design, which turns it into a city like one you would see in a detective comic.

The score is phenomenal. It was composed by veteran film score composer Michael Giacchino, who has worked on Pixar films such as “The Incredibles” and “Up,” but he has also composed scores for action films like “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.”

The main theme of the film is the best for Batman since Danny Elfman’s theme for the 1989 film. It especially shines in a scene where Batman is chasing the Penguin in the Batmobile. The Batmobile is engulfed in flames, which leads the Penguin to believe he’s dead, and he starts celebrating. However, the Batmobile emerges from the flames with the score booming over it. It’s a great synthesis of visuals and musical cues, which creates an iconic scene from the film.

All of the performances in the film were stellar. Pattinson provides a newer vision of Batman/Bruce Wayne. It’s much darker than the portrayal Christian Bale gave in “The Dark Knight” trilogy. Pattinson’s performance shows a Wayne who is clearly not over his parents’ deaths. He hardly attends to any of his father’s business and spends most of his time as Batman.

In fact, I’d say he’s Batman for close to 90% of the film. Wayne barely makes an appearance, which is fine. I thought that was the weaker part of “The Dark Knight” trilogy. I felt the parts with Wayne in the trilogy were the least interesting compared to the parts in which he was Batman. This film cuts those less interesting scenes from the film, and the result is a better product.

Kravitz, Wright, Dano, Farrell and Turturro all also deliver great performances. Dano, who plays the Riddler, is one of my favorite actors, and I thought he gave impressive performances in films such as “There Will Be Blood,” “Little Miss Sunshine” and “Prisoners,” and this one is no exception. He shows great range in this film, going from pretty quiet to unhinged, loud and insane. His loud and erratic screaming creates one of the best performances in the film.

I really enjoyed this film. It provided a different and more interesting perspective on Gotham City compared to Nolan's trilogy. The production design and the score were by far the biggest standouts of this film, and I can’t wait to see it again.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

The best Wordle alternatives to satisfy your puzzle cravings | Blog Can’t get enough of Wordle? Me neither — every night, I wait until midnight to play the new …