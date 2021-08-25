After waiting in line for almost 20 minutes on opening day, I was finally able to try the HUB-Robeson Center’s new Slim Chickens location.

Over the summer, I wrote a column in anticipation of this new addition, so I’ve been excitedly awaiting this moment for quite some time.

My first impression: The menu was severely limited, so I was able to sample three-fourths of the restaurant’s offerings — chicken strips, french fries and coleslaw. I also grabbed two of Slim Chickens’ signature dipping sauces: Slim Sauce and Spicy Barbecue.

The bad news is the coleslaw was a little watery, and I felt the limited menu offerings left a lot to be desired.

However, the chicken tenders and fries were some of the best I’ve had in State College. I’m not kidding — these are a must-try and are well worth the wait.

Next time you get lunch in the HUB, try something new and go to Slim Chickens. And say “Hi” to me in line because let’s face it — I’ll probably be there.

