You probably go to Starbucks for your coffee in the morning (or, if you live on campus, an Edge location that serves Starbucks). But how often have you gotten your caffeine fix at the Creamery?

Believe it or not, Penn State’s Berkey Creamery doesn’t only make ice cream but also freshly brewed gourmet coffee blends. (And Berkey Creamery meats and cheeses make for an excellent charcuterie board, too, if you’re trying to be bougie like I am by making charcuterie boards.)

Last week, the Creamery added three brand-new breakfast-inspired coffee blends to its roster.

As a coffee snob, I rejoiced, knowing I had an excuse to ignore my cardiologist’s guidelines and drink more coffee.

In the hours following THON, I hit up the Creamery for a much-needed caffeine boost and a chance to sample these new flavors.

Black Jack

“Black Jack,” according to the Creamery’s website, is an espresso blend that combines semisweet chocolate and orange flavors.

Unfortunately, the Creamery isn’t serving this one at any of its new self-service stations yet, so I bought it in the form of K-Cups to brew myself.

I initially didn’t add milk to this one because the name implies it would taste better black.

This was a mistake because I found it was a little too bitter for me — but I’ve never been fond of espresso when it isn’t in a latte or cappuccino.

After adding milk, I noticed the flavor mellowed out a bit, and I was able to taste some of the chocolate notes.

While I enjoyed it with the addition of milk, Black Jack wouldn’t be my go-to coffee on a daily basis. This is the perfect coffee for anyone who thinks they’re better than others because they drink their coffee black.

Waffle Shop

Judging based just off the name, I imagine this flavor is somehow inspired by the iconic State College diners of the same name.

According to the Berkey Creamery’s website, “Waffle Shop” is a Colombian Supremo blend that contains peach and citrus notes.

While I couldn’t exactly taste the fruity notes in the coffee or determine if it tasted exactly like what The Waffle Shop serves its patrons, I did notice that this is a smooth blend with a bright flavor, even when it’s black — but I did like it better with the addition of milk.

The Waffle Shop blend is ideal for those who want to get into drinking coffee but don’t like the strong taste of roasts on the darker side.

Blueberry Scone

The Creamery describes the “Blueberry Scone” blend as a medium roast flavored coffee with a tart blueberry flavor.

I poured myself a hot cup of coffee with milk and no sugar — the way I always take coffee.

Seeing as the flavor is Blueberry Scone and not just Blueberry, I expected this blend to be sweet on its own without sugar, and it was.

There’s no doubt that the coffee tasted just like sweet yet tart blueberries, which played nicely against the earthy (some might say bitter) taste of the coffee.

I did choose to add sugar after trying it with just milk, which made my coffee taste exactly like a blueberry scone or donut — perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth.

There’s something for every coffee lover in these new flavors of coffee. And if you don’t like any of these blends, the Berkey Creamery has a number of other coffee flavors to sample — so you’re sure to find one you’ll love.

