Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, is a person who is not short of media attention.

I think it’s impossible to look through any social media app and not see his name mentioned. Between the recent listening party for his album “Donda 2,” his attempts to reunite with his separated wife Kim Kardashian or his beef with her boyfriend and comedian Pete Davidson, it’s hard to ignore his huge presence in pop culture today.

All of that aside, his influence on modern hip-hop can’t be overstated. His 10 studio albums (“Donda 2” was just released exclusively on his Stem Player device) have impacted not only hip-hop but the music industry in general.

But Ye wasn’t always in the spotlight — and that’s shown in the first episode of “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,” a new documentary series on Netflix detailing the rise of the hip-hop star.

Composed of footage from filmmaker and frequent Ye collaborator Clarence Simmons Jr. — known in the documentary as Coodie — the first episode shows Ye’s beginnings in the emerging hip-hop scene in his hometown of Chicago.

The documentary then shows Ye leaving Chicago for New York City where he produced beats for Jay-Z’s label Roc-A-Fella Records. While he was producing for other artists, he aspired to be a signed rapper. The documentary shows Ye crafting famous songs from his eventual debut album “The College Dropout,” including “All Falls Down,” “Two Words” and “Family Business.”

However, when he shows these songs to representatives from Roc-A-Fella, most of them reject him. Ye fears his rejection is because the label wants him to remain a producer and not venture into becoming a recording artist.

Despite facing constant rejection, he eventually gets approval to appear on “You Hear It First,” an MTV series that featured emerging artists. The episode ends with him finally achieving his goal of signing a record deal.

This first episode was really great. I think my favorite part of it was the intimate perspective of the documentary.

Coodie first met Ye in Chicago while he was documenting the hip-hop scene there for his own public access channel. In the documentary, Coodie said he felt Ye could become one of the best artists of all time and decided to document what he thought would be Ye’s path to success.

He didn’t start recording Ye just after his initial mainstream success — Coodie was with him from the beginning and provides a very intimate perspective on his rise to fame. We aren’t observing through the lens of an outside observer of Ye — we are with him all along the way right next to him.

I think two specific scenes illustrate this point the best. In the first scene, Ye is driving with Coodie and his other friends. He starts ranting to the camera about how he feels like he is being used and exploited by other artists for his production while not being appreciated for his own songs.

The closeness and framing of the moment makes you feel as though Ye is ranting to you. You are in the car with him, and you are experiencing this firsthand.

The second scene is probably the best in the entire episode. It shows Ye going back to his childhood home in Chicago with his mother, Donda West. The scene isn’t too complex — it just shows Ye and his mom reminiscing on their time in the house.

Donda was Ye’s biggest inspiration for making music, and when she died in 2007, it had a clear impact on him and his music. The intimate, fly-on-the-wall perspective makes this scene very special.

This was a great first episode. It provided a close look at one of the most popular and influential artists of all time before he made it big, and I can’t wait to see the next episode.

