After signing his record deal at the end of episode one of “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,” episode two shows the next part of Ye’s record process — getting it made.

Episode two titled “PURPOSE,” picks up immediately after the events of the first episode. Even though Ye has signed his record deal, he still has difficulties getting the album finished and released.

The biggest issue he faced came in 2002 when he was in Los Angeles helping produce an album. While he was driving home from the studio, he fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed head-on with another car.

Ye luckily survived the accident. However, he had to have his jaw wired shut and would have to get surgery, but this didn’t stop him from recording. He wrote and recorded the song “Through the Wire” about his experience with the accident.

He then recorded the song — while his jaw was still wired shut.

The episode then shows Ye making the music video for “Through the Wire” with Coodie and Chike Ozah, known as Chike, a filmmaker who worked for MTV. Chike is also the co-director of the documentary with Coodie. The two have worked together on other videos, and this was their first.

Ye borrowed recording time from other artists to complete his debut album “The College Dropout” after it went over budget. The episode shows the creation of songs like “Jesus Walks,” “Breathe In Breathe Out” and “Never Let Me Down.”

After the album was finally released, it was a huge success. “The College Dropout” received multiple Grammy nominations including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. It won Best Rap Album.

At his acceptance speech, Ye gave his famous quote, “Everybody wanted to know what I would do if I didn’t win — I guess we’ll never know.”

After the success of “The College Dropout,” Ye began to stray away from Coodie to work with more experienced filmmakers on his music videos for songs like “Jesus Walks.” However, after he was displeased with the result of the music video, he came back to Coodie to ask him to make a music video for the song.

This episode shows more of Ye’s hard work and dedication toward making his debut studio album. He literally recorded an entire song while his jaw was wired shut. Not only that, but he drew inspiration from his accident — and found his “purpose.”

“Well, the only thing this accident is saying is, ‘I am about to hand you the world, just know at any given time, I can take it away from you…,’” Ye said in the documentary. “‘Through The Wire’ is the worst thing that could've possibly happened to me, and now it's obviously the best thing. Look how it exploded!”

Rather than viewing the situation as a setback, Ye used the accident as fuel for his creativity and created one of the most iconic songs of his entire career. I might even say, ironically, it made the album better.

The second episode also displays the first moments of Ye rising to fame. Although it’s not the focal point of the episode, Ye leaves Coodie, a person who had been with him since he was first getting started. We see Ye on talk shows, making media appearances and getting chased by fans — we see him becoming a little more like the Ye we know today.

However, after not liking the results of his first music video for “Jesus Walks,” he came back to Coodie — and back to his roots — to make a better video.

The episode ends on an interesting note. It shows a montage of what Ye would be like in the time after “The College Dropout” came out, including his most controversial moments — like his statement about former President George W. Bush during a Hurricane Katrina fundraiser and his interruption of Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

This latest installment hints at what this success does to Ye — and it might not be for the better.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Comedian Paula Poundstone returns to State College for laughs and pizza Comedian and podcaster Paula Poundstone will perform at The Friedman Auditorium at The State…