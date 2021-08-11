On Monday, McDonald’s released another limited edition celebrity meal — this time around, it’s California-based rapper Saweetie. After my last McDonald’s review of the BTS meal, I knew I had to try this.

Prior to its release, I did some research on this new offering — and at first it appears pretty unassuming. The meal consists of a Big Mac, medium fries, a medium Sprite and a 4-piece Chicken McNuggets.

However, I soon learned that the point of the Saweetie meal is for customers to “remix” their order by playing with their food and making the same quirky combinations Saweetie does when she goes to McDonald’s.

McDonald’s provided four suggested remixes for us to try.

let’s start a thread of ways to eat the Saweetie Meal pic.twitter.com/rBHQ48Gk1s — McDonald’s❄️ (@McDonalds) August 9, 2021

You know, when I said in my review of the BTS meal that I wished McDonald’s had taken a little more creative license, this wasn’t exactly what I had in mind.

First impressions

Similarly to the BTS meal, the Saweetie meal comes in an adorable limited-edition themed bag. I was a big fan of the blurb on the side — “The longer the nails, the easier to reach that one last fry.”

What was disappointing was that the McDonald’s website said the Sweet ‘N Sour sauce packet would be given a fresh new design for the Saweetie meal. It would also be renamed as “Saweetie ‘N Sour Sauce” as a cute pun on the rapper’s stage name. However, I received a normal packet of Sweet ‘N Sour sauce. Oh well.

The rest of the food was packaged in typical McDonald’s style, which let me down as the glittery pink advertisements led me to believe the packaging would be just as pretty.

Eagerly, I opened the packaging and began constructing each of Saweetie’s remixes.

Big Mac and fry open-face sandwich

This was the tamest out of the four combinations, as it was simply a Big Mac with fries on top instead of the bun.

Now, I’m not a fan of open-faced sandwiches in general, but I do like the fry-in-burrito thing Yallah Taco does with its signature Monster Burritos, so I expected to like this.

It was a little messy, but I found that I rather liked it and might even do it in the future.

Rating: 4/5 stars. Just needs a bun on top.

Fry-nugget-ketchup… salad?

Now, I have always been a strict french fry dipper. I believe that putting any kind of sauce all over a pile of fries is the Secret 8th Deadly Sin. So, I was not looking forward to this combination.

I’m not entirely sure how Saweetie goes about eating this combination, but I approached it with a knife and fork because it felt more like some kind of wretched salad than a combination of otherwise delicious finger foods.

I found that it tasted exactly like when you eat nuggets and fries together, except I was eating it in a far more inconvenient way. I didn’t regret eating it, but I wouldn’t do it again.

Rating: 3/5 stars. Nothing to write home about.

Nugget sandwich with ketchup on top of the sandwich

As I drizzled ketchup on the outside of the sandwich, my only thought was, who approved this?

Maybe Saweetie actually does this with her food, but I haven’t seen any confirmation of that. I imagine some McDonald’s executive who doesn’t actually eat at McDonald’s came up with this one.

For starters, I used the buns from the Big Mac to make this sandwich, but they were both covered in Big Mac sauce and lettuce. I tried to scrape it off, but they were still pretty soggy.

The photo on the poster shows four nuggets on the bun, but I could hardly fit three on, and two of them fell out when I daintily picked up the sandwich in an effort to avoid getting ketchup all over my hands.

I imagined that the sandwich would be chicken-sandwich-adjacent, but the combination of soggy bread with chicken nuggets and ketchup did not sit right with my stomach. I didn’t finish it.

Rating: 1/5 stars. This was not what Taco Bell meant when it said “think outside the bun.”

Patty-fry-patty abomination (keto-friendly?)

I unfortunately didn't take a picture of this one, but that might be for the best. I ate this one with a fork and knife as well.

This was surprisingly the most bland out of all the remixes on the poster — I guess before eating it, I didn’t realize that the flavor in McDonald’s food doesn’t actually come from the meat.

If I’m being honest, I found it to be pretty gross. I didn’t finish this one either. It could have benefited from some onions, pickles or spices. Or, you know, bread.

Rating: 0/5 stars. Irredeemable.

Final thoughts

My recommendation for anyone looking to try the Saweetie Meal is to go ahead and get the meal, but just eat it like you normally would.

The lesson to be learned here: Just because you can make a patty-fry-patty sandwich out of your McDonald’s order doesn’t mean you should.