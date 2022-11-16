Drake is easily an icon for a generation — one of the most successful and respected rappers of all time.

Throughout the 2010s, he has had a consistent stream of successful albums and mixtapes that started with 2009’s “So Far Gone.”

Drake has also had the impressive achievement of having all of his studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, which signifies how his popularity has not waned or faltered whatsoever over the years.

Personally, I respect Drake’s ability as a rapper, but I wouldn’t call him one of my favorites, and I probably wouldn’t even put him in my top 20 rappers of all time.

Because of all of these reasons, like most people, I was excited and intrigued when I heard that on Nov. 4, Drake would release his first-ever collaborative album, “Her Loss,” with 21 Savage.

I enjoy 21 Savage’s music a lot, and he’s definitely one of my favorite rappers of the 2010s and 2020s so far.

The two have collaborated numerous times together starting in 2016 with “Sneakin,” and more recently with “Knife Talk” and “Jimmy Cooks.”

“Knife Talk” and “Jimmy Cooks” were both massive commercial successes and one of the biggest highlights of each of their respective albums.

It’s clear these two have great chemistry on their songs together, so it was a very interesting move for them to decide to do a full album together. I decided to review it to see how it holds up when compared to their previous work.

Overall, “Her Loss” is a very solid album.

21 Savage and Drake have the same undeniable chemistry that’s been present on every single song they’ve done together.

As an album, it’s surprisingly cohesive and is a good listen front to back.

It features some entertaining intros and outros. One in particular that stood out to me was the outro to “Middle of the Ocean.”

I personally think a skit or interlude would definitely have added a lot of character to the album and fit in great, but the absence of one isn’t something that makes or breaks the project.

The beats are also stellar, and this album has a solid lineup of bangers.

I had previously heard the song “Circo Loco” on TikTok. Being someone who has been a fan of Daft Punk for a while, I wasn’t too excited to hear that “Circo Loco” sampled “One More Time.”

However, when I listened to the song, the sample surprisingly worked very well, and I enjoyed the song a lot.

It’s reminiscent of Drake’s last album, “Honestly, Nevermind,” in the sense that he is once again sampling house music, which I am totally for.

I also think songs like “Circo Loco” are highly influential in pioneering a sound where house music/EDM and rap are brought together.

“Spin Bout U,” “Rich Flex” and “More M’s” were also some highlights of the project for me.

Lyrically, the album is fine. It’s not like Drake and 21 Savage are rapping about anything abstract or incredibly unique.

I think 21 Savage carries the album in terms of rapping. His delivery is colder; his bars are more witty, and Drake doesn’t sound special compared to his other songs.

I also think 21 Savage’s bars usually have more substance to them than Drake’s. To me, 21 Savage also seems to find creative ways to say essentially the same thing as Drake, but better.

His intro on “More M’s” was a good example of this, where 21 Savage goes off for about two minutes straight until Drake comes back on.

This goes into the only problem I really have with this project (which really isn’t even that big and doesn’t affect it too much).

I just think Drake is pretty mundane as a rapper.

Yes, he can certainly rap, and yes, his bars are usually somewhat clever — but his style that’s been pretty much exactly the same on all of his albums is getting old.

What carries this project is the great production and 21 Savage, not Drake by any means, and that can be said about many of his other projects.

“Knife Talk” is great because of the Juicy J sample and 21 Savage’s feature.

This whole album is distinctive and interesting but not because Drake himself is doing an amazing job of anything or doing something special for once. It’s because of other factors that have nothing to do with him.

Drake also usually mixes in elements of R&B in his music, which is something I find really unimpressive as well. He did this on this project, and those portions kind of dragged on a little bit and were overall mediocre.

He’s not a good singer, and he should either stop or get some features in from actual R&B artists who I'm sure would be thrilled to be on a Drake album.

Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, is a rapper who often sings, as is Kid Cudi.

Their voices are unique — Ye has a harmony to his voice that’s present whenever he sings, and he can hit some high pitch notes, while Kid Cudi utilizes his melodic humming frequently, and it sounds great.

Drake's singing is very comparable to his rapping — bland, not necessarily bad at all, but pretty dull.

“Her Loss” is overall a very solid album and a good listen.

It features a lot of interesting aspects that make it good, but I personally don’t think Drake is one of these aspects.

It seems like Drake is good at finding new ways to keep his unexciting formula interesting by keeping his production fresh and having plenty of features — or in this case, making a collaborative album.

So, despite the fact that I wasn’t too impressed by Drake’s performance, he’s going anywhere anytime soon.

